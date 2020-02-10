Join the RealSport Community Create a post
PES 2020 Mobile Update: v4.2.0 huge download arriving this week

An update of more than 1.5 GB is arriving in the handheld game this week - but what's in store?

pes 2020 mobile update messi

Konami is about to roll out a huge update for PES 2020 Mobile.

The game developers have warned that gamers will need 1.6GB free space to install update v4.2.0.

What’s coming in the new update?

We don’t know what Konami is giving us in this new update, but we can imagine that a large part of it will be an overhaul in the squads following the January transfer market.

A Tweet they posted on Monday 10 February read:

pes 2020 mobile tweet update v 4 2

Expect new player faces as well, with Konami starting to reveal what is coming in the new Data Pack in the full game.

The update arrives in-game on Thursday, 13 February.

All users who download the update by 01:59 GMT on Monday, 17 February will receive a “Black Ball” Special Agent in-game.

Stay tuned for further info on this update coming to PES 2020 Mobile.

