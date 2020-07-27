header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Mobile Games

27 Jul 2020

PES 2020 Mobile Update v.4.6.1 - Release Date, Content, Bonuses & more

PES 2020 Mobile Update v.4.6.1 - Release Date, Content, Bonuses & more

The next download for the handheld version has been announced, but what's in store?

Jump To
link decal

Konami statement

link decal

Last Update

Despite the season being almost over, another significant update is coming to PES 2020 Mobile.

Konami statement

Konami released the following statement for PES 2020 Mobile on the @officialpes Twitter:

pes 2020 mobile update v4 6 1

DOWNLOAD - The latest update is 1.6GB in size

The areas of note are:

  • 1.6GB download size - what could be so large?
  • Black Ball Special Agent for those that download by Sunday, 2 August
  • The update will be available to download from Thursday, 7 August

Although the statement doesn't mention anything about iOS devices, we do expect the download to also arrive on the Apple App Store.

Last Update

The last PES 2020 Mobile Update (v.4.6.0) contained the following:

  • New/updated face models
  • New/updated player portraits
  • New manager portraits
  • Fixes for various other issues

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy