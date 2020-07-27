PES 2020 Mobile Update v.4.6.1 - Release Date, Content, Bonuses & more

Despite the season being almost over, another significant update is coming to PES 2020 Mobile.

Konami statement

Konami released the following statement for PES 2020 Mobile on the @officialpes Twitter:

DOWNLOAD - The latest update is 1.6GB in size

The areas of note are:

1.6GB download size - what could be so large?

Black Ball Special Agent for those that download by Sunday, 2 August

The update will be available to download from Thursday, 7 August

Although the statement doesn't mention anything about iOS devices, we do expect the download to also arrive on the Apple App Store.

Last Update

The last PES 2020 Mobile Update (v.4.6.0) contained the following:

New/updated face models

New/updated player portraits

New manager portraits

Fixes for various other issues

