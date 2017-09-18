New York Yankees: Bronx Bombers' 5 most important remaining games

With the Yankees in the mix for the playoffs, every game in September means so much more than it would in April. For the Bronx Bombers, they are trying to solidify a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Here are the games of most importance for the Yankees.

September 18th, 19th & 20th vs Twins

It's a little cliche to say that one series is the most important for a team this time of year but for the Yankees, this series against the Minnesota Twins is one in which they can solidify their position as the first AL Wild Card team. With the Yankees just taking two out of three they can have a lead up to seven games or even eight if they are able to sweep them.

This series could also be a preview of the AL Wild Card Game. As it stands right now, the Twins are the second wild card team and New York can see how they measure up to the Twins in a competitive atmosphere. The Yankees are 1-2 against the Twins this season after the two clubs met in July.

September 25th vs Royals

The Yankees and Royals will be meeting up to play a one-game series as a makeup game from a rainout in late May.

This is a big game for the Yanks because it is taking away a scheduled off day and the Yankees don't have another after September 21st to close out the season. This game is also a chance to add to their lead in the Wild Card race or possibly even the division depending on where they stand in a few weeks.

October 1st vs Blue Jays

This game has the chance to be either important or irrelevant for the Yankees depending on if they can take care of business down the stretch.

If they aren't able to take care of business this game could be crucial considering it is the last game of the season. Also if they are able to trim their deficit in the division, a win on the final day of the season could get them the AL East.

But if the Boston Red Sox secure the division by October 1st and the Yankees secure the AL Wild Card, the only benefit of this game for the Yankees is they can use it to get key players rested before the key playoff game two days later.

With the Yankees finishing their season series with the Red Sox in early September, there won't be the head to head battle for the division. Despite this, these five games are extremely important for the Yankees as they try to solidify a spot in the playoffs.