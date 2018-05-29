SF Giants: Getting to know Dereck Rodriguez

(Photo Credit: Tom Thai)

The San Francisco Giants are just four games out of first place in a competitive NL West and may have just added an impact arm to their roster. As Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reported yesterday, the team has called up right-hander Dereck Rodriguez from Triple-A Sacramento. Rodriguez, 25, is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

In a corresponding move, lefty DJ Snelten was designated for assignment.

Rodriguez should have quite the opportunity playing in San Francisco, but no clear decision on his role with the team has been announced. Despite that, this young man is someone to watch as he gets his first taste of the major leagues.

A Hall of Fame pedigree

Rodriguez's path to the majors has been an interesting one. Unlike a majority of MLB players, he grew up in the game as his father was putting together a Hall of Fame career. In a 21-year career spent with six different teams, Pudge Rodriguez ended his career with a .296 lifetime batting average, 2,844 hits, 311 home runs, and 1,332 RBI. Rodriguez was also named to 14 All-Star teams and won an eye-popping 13 Gold Gloves and won a World Series ring with the Marlins in 2003. In 1999, after batting .332 with 35 homers, 113 RBI, and 25 stolen bases, he was named American League MVP.

Simply put, like so many second-generation baseball players before him, Dereck Rodriguez has some big shoes to fill.