RealSport MLB Roundup, S1E7: MLB trade deadline special

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The RealSport MLB Roundup is back, and with plenty to report! The MLB news cycle kicked into high gear following last week's Manny Machado trade, and Josh and Alec have plenty to say about the flurry of deals that have happened this week. Naturally, they have some questions.

Just what does the acquisition of Zach Britton mean for the New York Yankees? Similarly, does JA Happ really help a starting rotation in need? Oppositely, does Nathan Eovaldi make the Boston Red Sox a better team, or his he just a placeholder?

Oh, and which Cole Hamels can we expect to show up for the Chicago Cubs?

There's also some brief Hall of Fame talk at the end of a fairly long episode, but give it a listen and be sure to subscribe on SoundCloud!