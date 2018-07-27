header decal
27 Jul 2018

RealSport MLB Roundup, S1E7: MLB trade deadline special

Josh and Alec are back in action with their takes on the moves made ahead of Tuesday's MLB Trade Deadline, and also check in on this year's Hall of Fame class!

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The RealSport MLB Roundup is back, and with plenty to report! The MLB news cycle kicked into high gear following last week's Manny Machado trade, and Josh and Alec have plenty to say about the flurry of deals that have happened this week. Naturally, they have some questions.

Just what does the acquisition of Zach Britton mean for the New York Yankees? Similarly, does JA Happ really help a starting rotation in need? Oppositely, does Nathan Eovaldi make the Boston Red Sox a better team, or his he just a placeholder?

Oh, and which Cole Hamels can we expect to show up for the Chicago Cubs?

There's also some brief Hall of Fame talk at the end of a fairly long episode, but give it a listen and be sure to subscribe on SoundCloud!

