RealSport MLB Roundup, S1E4: Chris Bosio, Yankees-Red Sox, & more!

(Photo Credit: Daniel Hartwig)

Josh and Alec are back with the RealSport MLB podcast after two weeks off, but only two major stories come up in this fourth episode. This weekend's three-game set between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is discussed, but not before covering the more serious subject of Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio's dismissal from the team.

The guys dig deep and discuss how the Tigers handled the matter internally (Spoiler alert, they handled it quite well), and how even after Jackie Robinson, Bosio's actions might show an underlying race problem in the national pastime that Detroit worked hard to nip in the bud, at least on its own end.

Oh, and while we're discussing the Yankees and Red Sox, who's going to walk away with the series win this weekend?