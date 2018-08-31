Peter Alonso will not join NY Mets in 2018

﻿﻿(Photo Credit: Cathy T)

Amid roster expansions and September call-ups, the Mets are doing what they do best: nothing exciting. The long-awaited promotion of Mets farmhand Peter Alonso will not come as soon as fans were hoping. Although Alonso has been slashing the ball all over the minor leagues this season, it has been made clear he will not be a September call-up, and that's just a bad move. The Mets have made more than a few wild decisions with their farm system over the years, but this seems to be the biggest disappointment to date.

The Numbers

The first baseman started his season at Double-A Binghamton. After hitting 15 home runs there, he was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he hit another 18 home runs. Alonso has hit an impressive .279/.394/.564 with 33 home runs and 112 RBI and would fit perfectly onto a team that is consistently struggling offensively, but not this year.

Alonso had always imagined his promotions being a direct reflection of his numbers. His numbers are MLB ready, but his front office isn't quite ready for him, which must have been a tough pill to swallow. Alonso was incredibly disappointed when he was told he will not being joining the team in September, as reported by﻿ Anthony DiComo of MLB.com﻿.

The Reasoning

In a conference call earlier this week, acting GM John Ricco bluntly stated that Alonso will not be a call-up this September, as reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Ricco stated that the decision is not a reflection of Alonso's successes this season, but more of a business decision that allows the first baseman to get more playing time.

Time and time again the Mets have called up top prospects only to have them waste away on the bench, so it is refreshing to hear the front office does not want that happening with Alonso. But the news was still a punch in the gut to a player having a career year, no matter the level of play.

It seems silly to keep Alonso locked away in the minors when Jay Bruce was told he will get the lion's share of the work at first base, but the Mets have made their decision and it looks to be final.

Even with Alonso's stunning numbers, it looks as though he will have to fight his way onto the roster during Spring Training next year. While he is surely a better fit as a first baseman than Bruce, the Mets owe Bruce too much money to be benched in favor of a rookie. ﻿

Alonso, alongside future teammates Jeff McNeil ( .391/.383./.466) and Amed Rosario (.249/.290/.372), seems to be the future of a young Mets infield. With McNeil killing it in the majors, and Rosario finally living up to his potential, the future is looking bright for the Mets.

﻿Eventually, Alonso will get the shot he deserves as his numbers are too impressive to ignore. Unfortunately for Alonso and fans alike, it will not be in 2018.

Do you think Alonso deserves to be called up? Will he get his shot next year? Let us know what you think down in the comments!﻿﻿