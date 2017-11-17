header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

17 Nov 2017

One free agent each NL team should pursue

One free agent each NL team should pursue

The need for pitching is everywhere is the NL, especially in the bullpen.

Jump To

With all the dust settled from the excitement of this year's World Series, the teams in the NL can prepare for free agency. Many need pitching, especially in the bullpen, and a few need a closer. While Wade Davis is deservedly a hot commodity, other relief pitchers such as Yusmeiro Petit, Anthony Swarzak, Juan Nicasio, Bryan Shaw, and Mike Minor could offer teams high value. At the same time, the powerful bats of JD Martinez and Eric Hosmer offer some tantalizing options for teams looking to add firepower to their line-up. 

The free agent market represents the juxtaposition within today's game: the home run and the strikeout. And in free agency, teams will have to decide which to prioritize.  

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy