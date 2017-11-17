One free agent each NL team should pursue

With all the dust settled from the excitement of this year's World Series, the teams in the NL can prepare for free agency. Many need pitching, especially in the bullpen, and a few need a closer. While Wade Davis is deservedly a hot commodity, other relief pitchers such as Yusmeiro Petit, Anthony Swarzak, Juan Nicasio, Bryan Shaw, and Mike Minor could offer teams high value. At the same time, the powerful bats of JD Martinez and Eric Hosmer offer some tantalizing options for teams looking to add firepower to their line-up.

The free agent market represents the juxtaposition within today's game: the home run and the strikeout. And in free agency, teams will have to decide which to prioritize.