NL Ballot Review: How are the fans doing after one week?

(Photo Credit: Eric Enfermero)

The Camping World All-Star voting polls opened to the fans a little more than a week ago and MLB released its first update of the leaders for the National League earlier this week. It’s been an exciting race so far, but it’s not a surprise that the players leading their respective positions are in the lead at this point in the voting.

There are three more weeks of voting left. That said, baseball fans, it’s not too late to get deserving players to the All-Star Game, regardless of if they're on your team or not. Thus, let’s look at the current leaders in the NL for the starting roles and grade the fans based on my NL All-Star picks from last week.