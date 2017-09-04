header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

04 Sep 2017

New York Yankees: Could Luis Severino steal the AL Cy Young?

New York Yankees: Could Luis Severino steal the AL Cy Young?

Luis Severino has had a great season, great enough that he could wind up stealing the AL Cy Young Award.

Jump To
link decal

Severino's competition

link decal

Severino by the numbers

link decal

Final thoughts

Severino's competition

Severino by the numbers

Final thoughts

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy