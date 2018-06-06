header decal
06 Jun 2018

New York Yankees: 5 options to help Yankees' pitching

The Yankees have lost Jordan Montgomery to Tommy John Surgery. Now the Yankees' need for starting pitching is all the more urgent.

(Photo Credit: Arturo Pardavila III)

The Yankees would need an additional starter to solidify their run for a 28th World Series championship. Now, this necessity has become even more urgent.

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that the Yankees' fifth starter, Jordan Montgomery, would undergo Tommy John surgery after spending significant time on the DL with elbow inflammation. Montgomery, who experienced a strong rookie campaign the year before, was 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six starts.

With this news, the Yankees' thinnest area in terms of depth has become even thinner. New York has options in the trade market and a few intriguing pieces in the minors. That said, these five players may wind up in pinstripes by the end of the season.﻿﻿

