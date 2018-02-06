MLB: Where does Mike Moustakas fit?

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

The free agent market is slowly moving as big-name players are choosing their next ball clubs to play for before Spring Training. With Todd Frazier signing a two-year deal with the Mets yesterday, it appears more free agent signings are on the horizon.

Many teams aren’t in dire need of certain positions, which is part of the reason players like Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas haven’t signed with clubs yet, but with Spring Training in the horizon which teams could make a push to sign the free agent power-hitting third baseman?