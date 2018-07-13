MLB Trade Rumors: AL Central buyers and sellers

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The AL Central has several parallels to the NL East in that one dominant team has walked to the division title for several years in a row while the others wait for their prospects to develop. The AL Central has only one buyer, the Cleveland Indians, but this division could turn into one of the most exciting divisions in baseball if all the prospects of the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Minnesota Twins live up to expectations.

That said, as the July 31 deadline approaches, let's take a look at the AL Central teams and just what their specific approaches will be this season.