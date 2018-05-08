MLB Trade Rumors: 5 teams that should trade for Matt Harvey

(Photo Credit: REUTERS/ADAM HUNGER)

It's been three days since the New York Mets designated former ace Matt Harvey for assignment. Once expected to headline a generational rotation along with Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, Harvey's career has cratered since its high point in 2015. Two surgeries—Tommy John at the end of 2013 and for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016—have destroyed his velocity, and the 29-year-old has failed to adapt to his diminished stuff.

Harvey had already been dropped from the rotation to the bullpen, but after giving up five runs in two innings in relief after deGrom was injured last week, the Mets approached him about sending him to Triple-A Las Vegas to regain his form. But Harvey, who proudly declared "I'm a starting pitcher" the day before he was dropped from the rotation, refused. Given his service time, he was well within his rights to do so, but his display of ego forced the Mets' hand, and they now have until Sunday to trade or release him.

It is expected that there will be enough of a market for Harvey to allow the Mets to get something back for him. SNY's Andy Martino has been instrumental in defining that market, both on SNY.com and ﻿on Twitter﻿. Either as a reclamation project on a rebuilding team or as a warm body to wait out an injury, there will likely be a place for Harvey to pitch in the majors this season. Where might that be? Here are five options.