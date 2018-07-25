MLB Trade Deadline: NL East buyers and sellers

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The NL East, like the other divisions in the NL, has potentially three contending teams. Two of the teams, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, have arrived with youthful teams that should battle for the division for years. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals will try to capitalize on what could be their last year with Bryce Harper.

This division, with its uber-competitive set-up, could have one of the most gripping races in September, and this trade deadline could impact who makes a late push to the top.