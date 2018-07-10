MLB Trade Deadline: AL East buyers and sellers

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The trade deadline nears, and the scramble to acquire or unload players has begun. Front offices have to decide about the position of their franchise. Do they sacrifice future stars for this year's playoff run, or do they hold what they have?

The teams of the AL East, like the rest of the AL, appear to have already set their position at the deadline. For each of the teams, they only need to decide which pieces to move. Thus, let's dive in and see just which AL East squads will be buyers or sellers at the deadline later this month.