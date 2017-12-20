MLB: Top 10 OMG moments of the 2017 season

The 2017 baseball season was one of the best in recent memory. We saw good playoff races, one of the game's giants rise from the ashes with an exciting and powerful young core, another win its first pennant in 29 years with its own exciting young stars, and the coronation of a first-time champion with the potential to build a dynasty.

In between all that, through the grind of the six-month-long baseball season, there were moments that were just plain nuts. Like, jump-out-of-your-chair, scream-at-the-TV, grab-the-person-next-to-you moments that reminded us all why we love this sport. Whether your team was terrible or a title contender, at least a few times throughout the year the boys of summer made your jaws hit the floor.

Let's look at some.

For your consideration, we here at RealSport present to you the 10 best OMG moments of the 2017 season.