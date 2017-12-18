There were 187 ejections during the 2017 MLB season, including the postseason. Though instant replay has taken away the matchups between umpires and managers over the last few years along with the retirement of longtime veteran Bob Davidson, who once threw Montreal Expos mascot Youppi! out of a game in 1989, 2017 still had its share of good old school and bizarre ejections that made our top ten.
18 Dec 2017
MLB: Top 10 ejections of the 2017 season
These players and managers made some memorable moments with their ejections.
