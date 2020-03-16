MLB The Show 20 Trophy Guide: What you need to go platinum – Diamond Dynasty, RTTS, review & more

MLB The Show 20 Trophy Guide: What you need to ...

MLB The Show 20 Trophy Guide: What you need to go platinum – Diamond Dynasty, RTTS, review & more

Want to collect all the trophies? This is what you need to do in MLB The Show 20 to go platinum.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 16, 2020
mlb the show 20 trophy guide

Some players have already got their hands on MLB The Show 20.

Early access weekend returned for those that pre-ordered high-end editions.

For the rest of us, the game has an official release date of 17 March.

This year’s offering from SIE San Diego is shaping up to be the best yet, you can read our review of it here!

With a lot of new features and even a fresh game mode within Diamond Dynasty, there is a lot to explore within MLB The Show 20.

Contents hide
1 MLB The Show 20 trophy list
2 Diamond Dynasty
3 Review

As with all games, you can earn trophies throughout your play. If you are a serious hunter of trophies and want that platinum you will need to collect them all.

MLB The Show 20 trophy list

ozzie albies mlb the show 20 ratings
TAKE ME HOME: What do you need to do to be a platinum star?

To earn every trophy in MLB The Show 20 will take some commitment.

You’ll need to play several different game modes, from Diamond Dynasty and its new game mode “Showdown”, to Road to the Show and Franchise Mode.

A lot of these will take some impressive gameplay and a lot of hours, so get ready to grind!

Trophy Name Requirement Trophy Type
Blast From The Past Collect any Silver tier Legend or Fantasy card Bronze
And So It Begins… Reach level 10 in your Universal Profile Bronze
Got’em Coach! Throw out a runner attempting to steal by hitting the “perfect throw” Bronze
Show Me the Way to Go Home Have the same player collect two RBI’s before scoring a run within a game Bronze
Not On My Watch Throw a “perfect throw” to home for an out from the outfield Bronze
That Looks Nice Equip a nameplate and icon onto your Universal Profile Bronze
The Show Showdown! Participate in a Diamond Dynasty Showdown Bronze
Slam It! Equip any new bat slam animation onto your Road to the Show or Diamond Dynasty character Bronze
See Ya! Strike out a batter with three pitches Bronze
Moonshot! Hit a 400+ ft home run Silver
That Felt Good! Hit with “perfect hit” contact for a home run Silver
They’re All Mine! Collect any 10 equipment items Silver
Halfway There! Reach level 50 in your Universal Profile Silver
This Day in Baseball History Complete any Diamond Dynasty Moment Silver
Vanquished! Conquer any conquest map to 100% completion Silver
One Run For Each One Score a run or more in each inning of a full 9-inning game Silver
It’s So Pretty! Collect any Diamond level player card Gold
Down But Not Out Tie the score after being down by 3 runs in a game Gold
Silver But It Feels Like Gold Reach Silver level 1 in your Universal Profile Gold
Show The Who’s Boss Win a Final Showdown in Diamond Dynasty Gold
Gold Collector Collect any 30 Gold tier player cards Gold
Solid Gold! Equip your entire Diamond Dynasty team with Gold tier player cards or better Gold
King Of The Diamond Earn all of The Show 20 trophies Platinum

Diamond Dynasty

MLB’s version of Ultimate Team features heavily in this year’s trophy list.

That is thanks to the new game mode Showdown as well as the usual reason – to drive online purchases.

Still, you shouldn’t need to spend any more money to earn these trophies.

Review

Last year’s gameplay was terrific, and it is once again for MLB The Show 20.

Game presentation is excellent, and stepping up to the plate feels more realistic than any sports game around at the moment.

The new PCI is good and less obtrusive, while the controls remain easy to grasp with plenty of options if you want to change them up.

The new “perfect-perfect” system requires you to be precise with your timing, and there are trophies to reward you for getting your perfect swing together.

You can read our full review here.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

