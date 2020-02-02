MLB The Show 20: St Louis Cardinals player rating predictions – Jack Flaherty, Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Martinez

We are officially fewer than seven weeks until the release of MLB The Show 20 and we could not be more excited about it.

The release of the trailer two weeks ago had us buzzing, but the subsequent release of the trailer rewind and deep dive sent us over the edge. As The Show 20 will be the 15th Anniversary game, it should be no surprise it is packed with new features.

One thing we don’t know yet, though, is the player ratings. According to the develop livestream schedule, that is something we’ll know on February 20, but until then we can speculate.

The Cardinals had a disappointing end to their 2019 season, but their fans can still be as excited for the season as we are for The Show 20. But, how will San Diego Studios have the Cardinals rated?

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MLB The Show 20

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

SLUGGER: Goldschmidt’s average dropped in 2019

2019 launch rating: 91

2020 prediction: 89

Goldschmidt was one of the biggest names in free agency in 2018, and the Cardinals were the team to eventually draw him away from Arizona.

In his first year in St Louis he hit his lowest batting average since 2011, hitting .260. He did still hit 34 homers with 97 RBI.

Going into his age 32 season, coming off somewhat of a down-year, I’d expect his starting rating to drop just a tad from 2019.

Jack Flaherty, SP

ACE: Flaherty is becoming one of the best pitchers in the league

2019 launch rating: 82

2020 prediction: 87

After a very promising rookie season, Flaherty came into 2019 looking to become one of the better pitchers in the Majors, and he did just that. The 23-year-old had a 2.75 ERA, 231 strikeouts and an NL leading 0.968 WHIP and 6.2 H9. Ultimately he finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting.

READ MORE: New features we’d love to see in Diamond Dynasty

Now with two very good years of starting, and on an upwards trajectory, Flaherty should see a very nice ratings increase in The Show 20.

Miles Mikolas, SP

SLUMP: Mikolas couldn’t match his 2018 production last season

2019 launch rating: 86

2020 prediction: 84

Mikolas is the opposite of Flaherty. He joined the Cardinals for 2019 having not played in the Majors since 2014, but he was a stud, earning an All-Star appearance with his 18 wins, .818 winning percentage and 2.83 ERA.

READ MORE: Everything we learned about Franchise Mode in the trailer

Last year, however, he slumped to a 9-14 record (his 14 losses led the NL) with a 4.16 ERA. As a result his rating will drop a touch from 2019, but his recent success will keep him well in the 80s overall.

Andrew Miller, RP

REBOUND: Can Miller find his 2012-2017 form in 2020?

2019 launch rating: 93

2020 prediction: 84

From 2012 through 2017 Miller was arguably the best relief pitcher in baseball. However, in the years since then his production has dropped. In his final year in Cleveland, 2018, his ERA jumped from 1.44 to 4.24, and this year in St Louis his ERA rose again to 4.45.

READ MORE: How Xbox Series X will change MLB The Show

He’ll be 35 this season, so add that to his slumping numbers and his overall will likely take a fairly big hit going into 2020.

Carlos Martinez, P

SWISS ARMY MAN: Martinez could be a closer or starter in 2020

2019 launch rating: 84

2020 prediction: 84

Last season saw Martinez transition from a starting pitcher to a reliever then closer having started the season on the IL. Though not being what he is used to, he performed well, appearing in 48 games, finishing 38 with 24 saves and a 3.17 ERA.

READ MORE: Chicago Cubs player rating predictions

He could return to starting in 2020 if he has a healthy shoulder, or he could remain a member of the bullpen, either way he should see his rating stay at a solid 84.

NOW WATCH BELOW: MLB The Show 20 trailer rewind

St Louis Cardinals MLB The Show 20 ratings predictions

Player Position 2019 launch rating 2020 prediction Jordan Hicks CP 82 83 Giovanny Gallegos RP 49 82 Yadier Molina C 82 81 Matt Carpenter 3 85 81 Kolten Wong 2B 75 81 Harrison Bader CF 79 79 John Brebbia RP 76 78

READ MORE: New York Mets player rating predictions