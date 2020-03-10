Ori and the Will of the Wisps Release Date: Trailer, Pre-Order, Location & everything else you need to know

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Release Date: Tra...

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Pre-Order Guide: Collector’s Edition, Trailer, Switch, PS4, Xbox, PC & more

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Pre-Order Guide: ...

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Trailer: Gameplay, E3, The Game Awards, Pre-Order & more

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Trailer: Gameplay...

MLB The Show 20 Trailer: Gameplay shows of RTTS, World Series, and minor league journey

MLB The Show 20 Trailer: Gameplay shows of RTTS...

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Pre-order guide – PS4, Xbox One, Switch & more

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Pre-order gu...

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Release date: Trailer, Story, Gameplay Footage & Pre-order editions

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Release date:...

Doom Eternal Trailer: Customise your Slayer in every way

Doom Eternal Trailer: Customise your Slayer in ...

Rainbow Six Siege: PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will feature Cross-Play

Rainbow Six Siege: PS5 and Xbox Series X versio...

Rainbow 6 Quarantine Trailer: Gameplay breakdown, Operators, E3 2020 reveal & more

Rainbow 6 Quarantine Trailer: Gameplay breakdow...

Watch Dogs Legion Release Date: Delay, Trailer, PS4, PS5, new Xbox Series X, Location, Map, Trailer & more

Watch Dogs Legion Release Date: Delay, Trailer,...

Rainbow 6 Quarantine Release Date: Gameplay, Map, Trailer, Beta, PS4 & more

Rainbow 6 Quarantine Release Date: Gameplay, Ma...

Watch Dogs Legion Storyline: Location, Plot, Characters, Gameplay & more

Watch Dogs Legion Storyline: Location, Plot, Ch...

Tony Hawk Pro Skater set to return amidst soundtrack licencing

Tony Hawk Pro Skater set to return amidst sound...

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater could be getting a revival in 2020: New licensed songs, Lizzie Armanto’s comments & more

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater could be getting a...

FIFA 20: 92 Carlos Tevez Libertadores Player Review – Stats, Analysis, Positioning, Squad Links & more

FIFA 20: 92 Carlos Tevez Libertadores Player Re...

FIFA 20: TOTW 26 (Ultimate Team of the Week 26) – Sanson, Ramsey & more

FIFA 20: TOTW 26 (Ultimate Team of the Week 26)...

MLB The Show

MLB The Show 20 Trailer: Gameplay shows of RTTS, World Series, and minor league journey

The release date is close and a new trailer is here. Create your journey in MLB The Show 20.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 10, 2020
mlb the show 20 trailer 1

The release date of MLB The Show 20 is closing in fast.

Which means the hype train keeps on rolling!

A new trailer shows off everything the game has to offer.

Hitting the shelves on 17 March 2020, with early access allowing play even sooner, let’s take a look at the latest trailer.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
Contents hide
1 New trailer
2 Minor league rosters
3 Create, customize, and live out your dreams

New trailer

mlb the show 20
COVER STAR: Javier Baez is on the front of MLB The Show 20

MLB The Show 20 offers a journey like few other sports games.

Road To The Show is a long career mode that will see you go from the minor leagues all the way to the top of the Majors, if you are good enough that is.

This trip to stardom is the focal point of the new trailer.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about MLB The Show 20

“Some spend their whole lives chasing big dreams. Me? I lived mine.”

The ability to live out your wildest dreams might be why they use gameplay footage of the LA Dodgers finally lifting the World Series title. Ouch.

Minor league rosters

mlb the show 20 minor league rebranding
RIDE THE BUS: Mash your way through the minors

The addition of the real minor league rosters is new this year, and only serves to add enormous depth to this year’s game.

READ MORE: How to get MLB The Show 20 early!

Now you can come up through the ranks with real players, or act as GM and trade for your favorite prospects.

Create, customize, and live out your dreams

mlb the show 20 custom league settings
CREATE & WIN: Beat your friends in online leagues

This line from the trailer rings true in a special way this year.

In MLB The Show 20 not only will you be able to create custom leagues with your friends to play online, but you can relocate a franchise too.

The ability to turn the Tampa Bay Rays into the Edmonton Wildcats creates a huge amount of freedom in the game that wasn’t there before.

Now your home town can have a ball club, and raise a banner in your honor.

What will you do in MLB The Show 20?

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.