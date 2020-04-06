MLB The Show 20: Headliners Set 8 pack – release date, featured player & more

Another Headliners Set pack means another diamond player in Diamond Dynasty. Who will it be?

The Headliners Set packs offer an increased chance to find a featured diamond player for 7500 stubs a pack.

The Headliners Set is perfect for long term strategists. It offers a better chance to open top tier players for the exact position you need to upgrade.

The set bounces around to different positions and types of players. That means whether you need a pitcher or an outfielder, your day will come if you keep up.

Let’s go over what we know about Headliners Set 8 so far, and when we should expect more.

MLB The Show 20 schedule up to April 13th

The Headliners Set 8 pack is set to release on Tuesday April 7th. It will share a release date with new featured players for the Flawless choice pack.

With some other top tier players entering the Diamond Dynasty player pool on Tuesday, expect the market to be very active. If you’re quick, selling your featured player might be best for long term profit.

Who is featured in Headliners Set 8?

Headliners Set 7 packs give a better chance to pull Vida Blue

Headliners Set 8 will feature a Legend outfielder per the MLB The Show 20 schedule. This teaser is probably the most exciting possibility since there are so many legendary outfielders in baseball history.

There are still some notable outfielders left off of The Show 20 so far, including Manny Ramirez, Tris Speaker, and Yogi Berra among many more. So this pack could really introduce a game changer for Diamond Dynasty.

Check back to stay up-to-date on the newest featured Headliner.

Headliners Set

Johnny Bench was the first catcher to be a featured Headliner in The Show 20

The Headliners Set has introduced many important diamond players to Diamond Dynasty.

Headliners Set 7 introduced starting pitcher Vida Blue. Blue has top tier Stamina to compliment elite H/9, K/9, and Break to go deep in big games.

Headliners Set 6 introduced reliever John Franco. Franco has top tier k/9 and Pitching Clutch to compliment elite Break and HR/9 to shut down important batters.

Headliners Set 5 introduced right fielder Ty Cobb. Cobb has top tier contact batting and vision to go along with elite speed for a base hit generating machine.

Headliners Set 4 introduced catcher Johnny Bench. Bench has top tier Discipline and Clutch to compliment elite fielding to gun down runners.

Headliners Set 3 introduced closing pitcher Eric Gagne. Gagne has top tier Pitching Clutch and H/9 to help retire sides in important moments.

Headliners Set 2 introduced shortstop Jimmy Rollins. Rollins is an all-rounder with strong fielding, speed, and batting to fit any situation.

With Headliners set 8 bringing an outfielder, we predict the next to bring a baseman to balance out the releases.