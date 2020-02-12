MLB The Show 20 Franchise Mode: Fully customizable teams, logos and uniforms coming to FM

Pitchers and catchers are reporting to Spring Training and the 2020 MLB season is officially underway.

What’s more, we can look forward to the first game of Spring Training, between the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals, on February 21.

All of that, added to the release of MLB The Show 20 on March 17 means baseball fever is at an all-time high.

In the lead up to the release, San Diego Studios have been very tight lipped about their 15th Anniversary edition of The Show.

Until the official gameplay trailer, we knew nothing more than the cover star and release date, and even the trailer only teased what was to come.

READ MORE: Mookie Betts trade will make the Dodgers a juggernaut in MLB The Show 20

With the trailer, though, was the release of the developer livestream schedule, which revealed the dates we would see each new feature of the game explained.

February 13 will see the developers dive into Road to the Show and Franchise Mode, and their latest Coach’s Couch video shed more light on one very exciting feature.

Franchise customization

Sports games are no stranger to the customization that makes racing games, RPGs and shooters, for example, so popular.

Customization is a huge aspect of the gaming world, and for sports fans what’s better than getting to build the team of your dreams?

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20 RTTS: New features & improvements

Unfortunately that’s something which has eluded MLB The Show fans as they’ve been limited to only the 30 current MLB teams.

Now we know that franchise customization is coming to MLB The Show 20.

NEW FRANCHISE, WHO DIS?: Build the team of your dreams in MLB The Show 20

In the latest Coach’s Couch video, Ramone Russell, Community Manager and Game Designer for MLB The Show, says: “Diamond Dynasty’s logo creator, a team name editor and team color editor, all make their way over to Franchise Mode.”

The logo vault will also be available for your custom franchise.

Going by the clips shown in the video, when you choose your team in Franchise Mode, you can opt to replace any team with a custom team, and then choose to build your own or load a previously created team.

CUSTOM: Pick your style for your MLB franchise

From there you can choose the city, team name, uniforms, logos, colors and stadium – although the stadium choice seems to be choosing from any of the existing ballparks.

READ MORE: Minor League rosters finally coming to The Show!

February 13 livestreams

You can watch latest livestream at 3pm PT (6pm ET/11pm GMT) live on the official SIE San Diego twitch channel. They will also be simulcast on Facebook and YouTube, so there are plenty of ways to watch!