MLB The Show 20: Best starting pitchers prediction - Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole

We are now approaching the six week mark until MLB The Show 20 hits the shelves, and following the extended trailer we know much more about the new version of the game.

The Show 20’s release trailer teased many big changes, and the subsequent release of the extended trailer and developer livestream schedule shed even more light on some of the big changes coming to the 15th Anniversary The Show.

San Diego Studios are improving the gameplay, updating Franchise Mode, improving existing features in Road to the Show, and even bringing new game modes to Diamond Dynasty.

Among all of those changes will be new player ratings, which we have yet to hear any official word on.

NOW WATCH BELOW: MLB The Show 20 trailer rewind

These are the starting pitchers we think

will start the game as the best available.

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

ACE: deGrom gives ever hitter a very hard time at the plate

2019 launch rating: 96

2020 prediction: 98

Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher on the planet. There isn’t much else to say. The Mets may have had forgettable seasons, but one constant is deGrom.

Last year was no exception as he was once again immense. He led the NL with 255 strikeouts and added a 2.43 ERA. It was enough to win his second Cy Young and earn his third All-Star appearance.

He should be rated as the best pitcher in

the game.

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

FINALLY: Scherzer is now a World Series winner

2019 launch rating:

97

2020 prediction: 97

Scherzer has been among the best pitchers in the Majors for years now. 2019 was no different as the year culminated in his first World Series ring.

His critics may say 2019 showed some level of decline as his ERA nearly rose above three for the first time in five years, and he’ll be 35 at season’s start. However, when a 2.92 ERA is considered a down-year you know you’re doing an awful lot right.

There is no reason to drop Scherzer’s

rating one bit, so should be right on deGrom’s heals as the best pitcher in the

game.

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

REBOUND: Sale must improve on his 2019 season to rejuvenate the Sox

2019

launch rating: 98

2020

prediction: 95

Unlike the other pitchers on this list, Sale did have a forgettable 2019, and it would be justified to drop his rating significantly. However, there were more factors in play than simply not playing well as he dealt with injuries through the year.

Sale is still unquestionably talented,

something he did show at times last season. Nevertheless, his drop in velocity

and poor performance will knock him down a few notches, though he will remain

an elite pitcher.

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

PINSTRIPES: Cole joined his childhood team this offseason

2019

launch rating: 90

2020

prediction: 94

Cole was the number one name in free agency this offseason thanks to his stellar 2019 performance. The then-Astros ace led the Majors with 326 strikeouts and added a 2.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP, making him a finalist for the Cy Young.

He didn’t win that award, as it went to his former teammate Justin Verlander. However, he did win the offseason as he signed record breaking nine-year/$324 million deal with the Yankees.

All of this will result in an initial

ratings boost to cement his position among the top five pitchers in baseball.

Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

RETURN: Stras' return to the Nationals was a huge move

2019

launch rating: 90

2020

prediction: 93

Strasburg, like Cole, was one of the

biggest names in free agency. He was elite during the regular season, pitching

a 3.32 ERA with 251 strikeouts and 18 wins to just six losses, but he was next

level in the playoffs.

On his way to earning World Series MVP and leading the Nationals to an improbable championship, the Nats’ number two pitched a 2.24 ERA in the playoffs.

Re-signing him was a huge move for the Nationals as they retained the best one-two pitching combination in baseball.

