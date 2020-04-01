MLB The Show 20: Best prospects in Franchise Mode – Korey Lee, Jalen Miller & more

Want to go deep in Franchise Mode? You’ll need these prospects to be keep winning the World Series.

Baseball teams depend on their prospects rising to prominence, and MLB The Show 20 is no different.

If you want to succeed year after year in Franchise Mode you will need some quality prospects coming through your minor league.

Of course, you can’t just look at OVR to see who the top prospects are, as there are some true vets in the minor leagues too.

That’s where we come in. These are the best prospects in MLB The Show 20.

How to find the best prospects in MLB The Show 20 Franchise Mode

We define prospects as those in Triple-A, Double-A, or Single-A ball. The highest OVR is important, but age and potential is also crucial. Position is key too. A starting pitcher can be converted to closer, but not the other way around.

Likewise, you can take a shortstop prospect and put them at third or first, but trying to put a first baseman at short will get you in all kinds of trouble.

So, OVR, age, position, and potential… That’s a tough combo to balance. Let’s take a look at the best prospects in MLB The Show 20.

Korey Lee, Houston Astros (75 OVR)

League: AA

Position: C

Age: 21

Potential: A

Catchers don’t offer a lot of positional flexibility, but they are also incredibly hard to find.

At 21 and with A potential, Korey Lee is a quality prospect. With 76 speed, 75 blocking, and 72 arm strength he can hold his own behind the plate and take extra bases.

He’s only got 55 contact vs L and 52 power vs L, but he has plenty of time to improve at the plate.

Jalen Miller, San Francisco Giants (75 OVR)

League: AA

Position: 2B

Age: 22

Potential: B

Jalen Miller brings quality 84 durability, 81 speed, and 80 reaction to the diamond already.

He has B potential, but at 22 and with good stats already he is a strong prospect. He has 69 fielding, 55 contact vs L, and 54 power vs L.

Michael Baird, St Louis Cardinals (75 OVR)

League: AA

Position: SP

Age: 24

Potential: B

Michael Baird brings a lot of potential to your team. With 84 stamina and 72 velocity he can pitch deep into games.

He has a 94 MPH four-seam fastball and 83 MPH slider to really keep hitters on their toes.

Jason Haley, Miami Marlins (73 OVR)

League: A

Position: SP

Age: 18

Potential: B

Jason Haley still has a long way to go before hitting the Majors, but as a teenager and already at 73 OVR he is a remarkable prospect.

With a four-pitch repertoire Haley has a running fastball at 92 MPH along with a curveball, slider, and sinker for variety. His 82 stamina, 76 break, and 73 velocity should all improve well as he progresses.

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees (72 OVR)

League: AA

Position: CF

Age: 17

Potential: A

An absolute speedster with 94 speed, the Yankees teenager offers a lot. With 84 reaction and 78 fielding already he will be a Gold Glove winner in the future. At the plate he has 55 & 54 contact (L/R) but as a pinch-runner & defensive sub he is already MLB-ready.

Greg Jones, Tampa Bay Rays (72 OVR)

League: AA

Position: SS

Age: 21

Potential: A

Another fast prospect, Greg Jones brings 92 speed and 84 reaction to the field.

His glove-work (67 fielding) needs some polish, and he is lacking at the plate right now with 56 & 55 contact (L/R) but with time he can become an all-round player.

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays (72 OVR)

League: AA

Position: SP

Age: 22

Potential: A

A starting pitcher prospect with four pitches already, Alek Manoah is a quality young player. A big righty, he has 76 velocity and 71 stamina.

He’s got a four- and two-seam fastball along with a slider and changeup for strikeout pitches.

Tanner Tully, Cleveland Indians (73 OVR)

League: AA

Position: SP

Age: 24

Potential: B

Quality left-handed pitchers are tough to find, so Tanner Tully is next up.

With 84 stamina he can go for inning after inning, and he has a deadly four-pitch repertoire of four-seam fastball, curveball, changeup, and slider.

Ryne Birk, Los Angeles Angels (73 OVR)

League: AA

Position: 2B

Age: 25

Potential: A

A left-handed hitting second baseman, Ryne Birk is ready to move up soon.

He has 73 speed, 72 reaction, and 70 fielding already. With 55/50 contact (R/L) he won’t hit much just yet, but that will improve.

Donovan Casey, Los Angeles Dodgers (73 OVR)

League: AA

Position: LF

Age: 23

Potential: B

Donovan Casey is not your normal corner-outfield prospect, he can actually field!

With 82 speed, 81 reaction, and 64 fielding he is a lot better than most. He also comes with 85 durability, 63 power vs L, and a nice 72 arm strength.

All the best prospects in MLB The Show 20