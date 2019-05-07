MLB The Show 19: Trophy Guide

Like a lot of games, MLB The Show 19's trophies span a lot of different game modes and force you to get engage with nearly every aspect of the game at least once. This years game asks you to dip into Franchise Mode, Diamond Dynasty, and focuses on some of the more minute details within Road to the Show. There are trophies hidden in the depths of each mode that you might not automatically run into if you weren't specifically hunting for them, meaning earning that platinum trophy can be a lot of hard work.

There are nine hidden trophies this year, but not all require seasons of play or ultra-specific events to happen. Many are things you will naturally be striving to do such as throw an immaculate inning or pitch a no-hitter but there are also some that will take a lot of hard work to earn.

MLB The Show 19 Trophy List

We have listed every trophy you can earn in the table below, including the hidden trophies, to help you 100% MLB The Show 19.