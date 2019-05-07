MLB The Show 19: Trophy Guide

Like a lot of games, MLB The Show 19's trophies span a lot of different game modes and force you to get engage with nearly every aspect of the game at least once. This years game asks you to dip into Franchise Mode, Diamond Dynasty, and focuses on some of the more minute details within Road to the Show. There are trophies hidden in the depths of each mode that you might not automatically run into if you weren't specifically hunting for them, meaning earning that platinum trophy can be a lot of hard work.
There are nine hidden trophies this year, but not all require seasons of play or ultra-specific events to happen. Many are things you will naturally be striving to do such as throw an immaculate inning or pitch a no-hitter but there are also some that will take a lot of hard work to earn.
MLB The Show 19 Trophy List
We have listed every trophy you can earn in the table below, including the hidden trophies, to help you 100% MLB The Show 19.
|Achievement
|Description
|Trophy
|Pump It
|In Road to the Show, reach 10 reps in the bench press mini-game
|Bronze
|Hello, World
|In Road to the Show, complete the new player creation
|Bronze
|None Shall Pass (Hidden)
|In Road to the Show, fail a challenge
|Bronze
|Yyyaarrrrgghh! (Hidden)
|In Road to the Show, create a player who was born "At Sea"
|Bronze
|Something To Talk About
|In Diamond Dynasty, equip any unlocked audio
|Bronze
|The More You Know
|In Diamond Dynasty, complete the onboarding tutorial
|Bronze
|Walk This Way
|Record a walk in your first at-bat of the game
|Bronze
|Do It Like This
|Equip an unlockable no doubt home run animation
|Bronze
|Simon Says
|In Road to the Show, reach a sore of 40 in the pitch memory mini-game
|Silver
|You're Not The Boss of Me
|In Road to the Show successfully win a Boss Battle
|Silver
|Lock Him Up
|In Franchise Mode, extend a player contract during the season
|Silver
|Hi, Dee
|Have your first encounter with Heidi Watney
|Silver
|Velociraptor
|Hit the ball over 115+ mph
|Silver
|Big Fly Ohtani Son
|Hit a home run with Ohtani on All-Star or above difficulty
|Silver
|Father Son Picnic
|Win the Home Run Derby with Bryce Harper
|Silver
|Welcome To The Chip (Hidden)
|In Diamond Dynasty, reach the Championship Series Division in Ranked Seasons
|Gold
|Well That Was Easy (Hidden)
|In Play Now, Retro Mode, Or Franchise Mode, record 3 outs on 3 pitches in 1 inning by 1 pitcher
|Gold
|Some Like It Holt (Hidden)
|Hit for a cycle in the Postseason
|Gold
|Immaculate Inning (Hidden)
|3 strikeouts, 9 pitches total in 1 inning
|Gold
|Patience Is A Virtue (Hidden)
|Finish a game without skipping a presentation
|Gold
|A Chip Off The Ol' Block (Hidden)
|Hit a home run from both sides as a switch hitter
|Gold
|No-No (Hidden)
|Throw a no hitter or perfect game in a 9 inning game
|Gold
|G.O.A.T.
|Earn all The Show 19 trophies
|Platinum