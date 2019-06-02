MLB The Show 19: Seattle Mariners Player Ratings, Roster, Lineups, & Farm System

Established in 1977, the Seattle Mariners are yet to taste even an AL Pennant, never mind a World Series. It took the Mariners until 1994 to claim their first AL West division title. They fell in the ALCS but claimed another division title in 1996. In 2000 they won a wild card spot but lost in the ALCS once more and in 2001 tied the record for most wins at 116 before again falling short in the ALCS.

Seattle haven't made the playoffs since that glorious season, and their lack of success is in stark contrast to the quality players that have passed through the team. Ken Griffey Jr, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, and of course Ichiro Suzuki have all been stellar players for the Mariners but still the teams trophy cabinet is bare. Can you finally end Seattle's drought and bring a World Series title home?

*All stats correct at time of writing﻿

Team Rating

In MLB The Show 19 there isn’t a team OVR like in other sports games. Instead, you get a ranking from 1st to 30th. This helps you see exactly where each team stands within the Majors compared to one another, but you have no idea how big the gap between 10th and 11th is.

Seattle start Franchise Mode ranked just 24th. Their strength likes at the plate, with their 15th ranked contact and 17th ranked power. Their weaknesses are on the other side of the coin. Their defense is just 28th and their speed is only 28th too, with their pitching coming in at 25th.

Financially Seattle are pretty healthy. Their $168 million team budget is a solid chunk of change. They can't compete financially with the Red Sox or Yankees, but they can hold their own and sign players they need. They will also be able to retain key pieces of their current roster to build around. Who are those players?

Edwin Encarnacion, First Base (83 OVR)

Age: 36

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$20 million

Secondary Position: 3B

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Discipline (95), Power vs R (88), Durability (84), Power vs L (79), Contact vs R (66), Fielding (66)

Edwin Encarnacion was a ninth-round pick for the Texas Rangers in 2000 but got his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2005. It didn't take Encarnacion long to establish himself as a solid power hitter, mashing 26 homers in 2008 before being traded to Toronto. It was in Canada that Encarnacion became a fearsome hitter. In 2012 he hit 42 homers, and was above 34 homers for six years in a row. He moved to Cleveland in 2017 and signed with the Mariners in for the 2019 season.

In The Show 19 Encarnacion is still a powerful hitter (88/79). He had terrific discipline (95) at the plate and solid durability (84) despite his age. He is ok in the field (66) and has some contact skill too (66/53).

﻿Marco Gonzales, Starting Pitcher (83 OVR)

Age: 27

Throws/Bats: L/L

Contract: 1 year/$900,000 + 1 year renew + 3 years arbitration

Pitches: Sinker, Changeup, Cutter, Curveball

Best Stats: Control (84), BB/9 (83), Stamina (82), Break (76), Velocity (67), Clutch (63), H/9 (62)

Marco Gonzales was a first-round pick in 2013 for the St. Louis Cardinals. He got his MLB debut with them in 2014, pitching 34.2 innings with a 4.1 ERA and 31 strikeouts. He struggled with shoulder problems in 2015 and then had to have Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the 2016 season. He was traded in Summer 2017 to Seattle and entered their rotation permanently in 2018, making 29 starts and pitching 166.2 innings with a 4.00 ERA and 145 strikeouts.

In The Show 19 Gonzales has strong control (84) and good stamina (82). His break (76) is ok but he lacks top end velocity (67). Gonzales is not a strikeout machine (58) but he does limit walks (83) and can certainly rack up outs.﻿

﻿Dee Gordon, Second Base (81 OVR)

Age: 30

Throws/Bats: R/L

Contract: 2 years/$26.6 million

Secondary Position: SS, LF, CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Baserunning Aggressiveness (99), Bunt (93), Drag Bunt (93), Stealing (92), Durability (86), Speed (85), Vision (84), Contact vs R (79)

Dee Gordon was a fourth-round pick for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008 and got his MLB debut with them in 2011. In 56 games he stole 24 bases with a .304 average. By 2014 Gordon was an everyday player and led MLB in triples (12) and stolen bases (64) with a .289 average, making his first All-Star appearances. In 2015 he moved to Miami and continued to be a steal machine while hitting for average well and playing solid defense. He came to Seattle in 2018.

In The Show 19 Gordon is a complete menace on the basepaths with his speed (85) and steal ability (92). His fielding (68) is not great but he can hold his own at second base. He is an expert bunter (93) and has solid vision too (84) as well as nice contact skill (79/72).

Seattle Mariners MLB Roster

There can be small changes in player OVR in The Show 19, but the underlying stats are all the same. We’ll start our look at the Mariners MLB roster with their position players and then their pitchers.

Player OVR Age Position Bat Hand Best Contact Best Power Fielding Speed Edwin Encarnacion 83 36 1B R 66 (R) 88 (R) 66 9 Dee Gordon 81 30 2B L 79 (R) 31 (R) 68 85 Kyle Seager 81 31 3B L 62 (R) 66 (R) 70 31 Mitch Haniger 80 28 RF R 74 (L) 68 (R) 68 61 Domingo Santana 78 26 LF R 70 (R) 69 (R) 70 47 Mallex Smith 76 25 CF L 75 (R) 34 (R) 69 92 Ryon Healy 75 27 1B R 69 (L) 67 (L) 59 32 Omar Narvaez 73 27 C L 77 (R) 44 (R) 41 20 Jay Bruce 70 31 RF L 62 (R) 80 (R) 53 25 Jose Lobaton 69 34 C S 40 (R) 49 (R) 59 12 Ichiro Suzuki 68 45 LF L 76 (L) 30 (R/L) 70 54 Tim Beckham 68 29 SS R 63 (R) 58 (L) 58 51 Daniel Vogelbach 63 26 1B L 52 (R) 61 (R) 69 29

Player OVR Age Position Throw Hand Stamina Control Velocity Break Marco Gonzales 83 27 SP L 82 84 67 76 Mike Leake 82 31 SP R 86 79 57 71 Anthony Swarzak 81 33 RP R 27 76 82 92 Wade LeBlanc 78 34 SP L 68 69 44 86 Felix Hernandez 78 32 SP R 82 57 57 78 Cory Gearrin 76 32 RP R 24 58 71 84 Hunter Strickland 75 30 CP R 24 54 81 65 Sam Tuivailala 75 26 RP R 25 50 89 44 Dan Altavilla 74 26 RP R 25 56 92 89 Zac Rosscup 72 30 RP L 21 39 66 58 Roenis Elias 71 30 RP L 39 55 78 65 Justus Sheffield 66 22 SP L 77 54 90 59

The Mariners MLB roster is made up of 13 position players and 12 pitchers. That is your 9-man starting lineup and a 4-man bench along with the 5-man rotation and a 7-man bullpen, including your closer.

The bulk of the Mariners offense will have to come through Edwin Encarnacion (power R 88, power L 79), Kyle Seager (vision 70, power R 66), and Mitch Haniger (contact L 74, contact R 73). Support will come from Ryon Healy (contact L 69, power L 67), Domingo Santana (contact R 70, power R 69), and Dee Gordon (stealing 92, contact R 79).

In the field the Mariners best players are Ichiro Suzuki (fielding 70), Seager (fielding 70), and Santana (fielding 70), but none are stars.

The starting rotation is anchored by Marco Gonzales (control 84, stamina 82) and Mike Leake (stamina 86, control 79). They are solid arms but not elite pitchers and are better suited to a 3-4 role rather than a 1-2. The rest of the rotation is filled by Wade LeBlanc (break 86, control 69) and Felix Hernandez (stamina 82, break 78), with youngster Justus Sheffield (velocity 91, stamina 77) taking up the #5 spot. He is fine there as it will help him develop further and potentially turn into a star.

The bullpen is not great. Anthony Swarzak (break 92, velocity 82) is the best arm available while Hunter Strickland (velocity 81, break 65) is the closer. Cory Gearrin (break 84, HR/9 72) is a solid bridge to those two but the likes of Sam Tuivailala (velocity 91, clutch 61) and Dan Altavilla (velocity 92, break 89) have serious holes in their game, as does Zac Rosscup (velocity 66, break 58). Roenis Elias (velocity 78, break 65) is the long man in the bullpen and can eat some innings but will also struggle with consistency.﻿

Lineups

MLB The Show 19 has four lineups for your to set. These are against right-handed starters with and without the DH and against left-handed starters with and without the DH. As the Mariners are in the American League most of their games will be played with the DH.

Against righties with the DH The Show 19 puts 2B Dee Gordon in the leadoff spot followed by CF Mallex Smith and 1B Edwin Encarnacion. LF Domingo Santana hits #4 with RF Mitch Haniger next and then DH Ryon Healy, 3B Kyle Seager, C Omar Narvaez, and SS Tim Beckham. Without the DH Healy drops to the bench.

Against lefties with the DH the lineup is unchanged but for Healy playing 1B and Encarnacion taking the DH spot. Without the DH Haniger moves to #3 and Encarnacion leaves the lineup.

These lineups are ok, but we can certainly improve on them.

Against righties we have left Gordon, Smith, and Encarnacion at the top of the lineup and pushed Haniger and Seager up to #4 & #5. Narvaez is at #6 with Santana and Healy moved down to #7 & #8 and Beckham hitting last. Without the DH Healy still drops to the bench.

Against lefties Gordon still leads off but Ichiro Suzuki comes into CF and hits #2. Encarnacion and Healy hits #3 & #4 followed by Santana, Haniger, Seager, Beckham, and Narvaez. Without the DH Encarnacion drops to the bench.﻿

Farm System

﻿The farm system in MLB The Show 19 can be frustrating as those minor fluctuations in OVR also affect potential, which will impact how well young players develop. There is also a lack of some real life prospects so you can’t just pull up a list of top prospects and call those guys up. Still, there are useful young players in the Minors for the Mariners. Who are they?

Paul Short, Relief Pitcher (70 OVR)

Age: 19

Potential: C

Throws/Bats: R/R

Pitches: 4-Seam Fastball, 2-Seam Fastball, Slider, Changeup

Best Stats: Velocity (84), Break (77), H/9 (75), Arm Strength (75), K/9 (72), HR/9 (65)

Paul Short may only be a teenager but he will be able to provide bullpen support soon. He has good velocity (84) and break (77), and can limit hits (75) and pick up strikeouts (72). He has the stamina (59) to eat innings too. He lacks performance in the clutch (31) but his control (54) is good for such a young player and with a little improvement he will be MLB-ready.

Antone Ramirez, Starting Pitcher (69 OVR)

Age: 20

Potential: C

Throws/Bats: L/L

Pitches: 4-Seam Fastball, Changeup, 2-Seam Fastball, 12-6 Curve, Slider

Best Stats: Velocity (89), BB/9 (82), Break (72), Stamina (71), HR/9 (66)

Antone Ramirez is the kind of prospect you can see starting for your Major League club sooner rather than later. He had terrific velocity (89) already and solid break (72). He can avoid walks well (82) and has ok stamina (71). The hole in his game is his lack of control (42) but with plenty of time for him to improve that you can see Ramirez in the rotation soon.

Fernando Sandoval, First Base (58 OVR)

Age: 26

Potential: A

Throws/Bats: R/S

Secondary Position: LF

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter﻿

Best Stats: Clutch (79), Vision (74), Arm Accuracy (74), Arm Strength (73), Discipline (71), Contact vs R (67)

Fernando Sandoval is an interesting hitting prospect. He is good in the clutch (79) and has nice discipline (71) and vision (74) at the plate. He has a good arm (arm accuracy 74, arm strength 73) if you need to play him in the outfield and he has good contact against righties (67). He does lack power which is what you will want from a first baseman, but if given good training he can develop that.