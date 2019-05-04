MLB The Show 19: New York Yankees Player Ratings, Roster, Lineups, & Farm System

The New York Yankees are the most successful franchise in baseball history. From Babe Ruth to Lou gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, and Derek Jeter, the pinstripes have been worn by some of the greatest players ever and have lifted 27 World Series titles along with 40 American League Pennants. Their most recent success came in 2009, which for most teams would be fine but for the Yankees it is one of their longest droughts ever.

Recently the Yankees have had seasons without a playoff berth, missing the postseason in 2013, ‘14, & ‘16 thanks to the competitiveness of the AL East. Their last division title was in 2012, but some savvy trades and impressive young players have pushed them back into the playoff picture. In 2017 they took the ALCS to game 7 but eventually lost to the Houston Astros and in 2018 they took on the Boston Red Sox for the first time since 2004 and fell 3-1 in the ALDS.

Expectations are always enormous in the Bronx, and this year it is no different. Can you return the Yankees to the top of the AL East and add #28 to their trophy case at last?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Show 19 doesn’t give you a single team OVR to compare teams like other sports games, instead you have a series of rankings around different aspects of the team and one overall ranking for the team. The Yankees come in as the #1 team in The Show 19 Franchise Mode. This is thanks to their sensational power and strong #4 ranked pitching. The one down-side of the Yankees roster is their speed, which ranks just 22nd.

One thing the Yankees do have is money. With a team budget of $238 million you will never be short of funds to make a trade or a signing. But what holes could you possibly need to fill in the Yankees roster? Let's start by taking a look at some of their star players.

Aaron Judge, Right Fielder (93 OVR)

Age: 26

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract:1 year/$575,000 + 3 years arbitration

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Discipline (99), Power vs R (99), Arm Strength (98), Power vs L (89), Arm Accuracy (85), Fielding (80)

Aaron Judge was a first-round pick for the New York Yankees in 2013. The massive outfielder got his debut in 2016 in 27 games, but in 2017 he was an everyday starter and a monster at the plate. Judge mashed 52 homers with a .284 average and 114 RBIs. He finished second in MVP voting and won AL Rookie of the Year. In 2018 Judge slowed down somewhat, with injuries limiting him to 112 games with 27 homers and a .278 average.

In The Show 19 Stanton is a supreme power hitter. (99/89) who crushes all pitching. He has good discipline (99) and a superb arm in the outfield (98 arm strength, 85 arm accuracy). Stanton's contact skill (78/62) isn't great and he can have strikeout problems with that vision (25) too.

Giancarlo Stanton, Left Fielder (93 OVR)

Age: 29

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 9 years/$225

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs L (99), Durability (97), Contact vs L (90), Power vs R (88), Arm Strength (81), Discipline (81)

Giancarlo Stanton was a second-round pick for the Florida Marlins in 2007. Stanton got his MLB debut in 2010 with the Marlins, playing 100 games and hitting 22 homers. He quickly became a starter for them Marlins and began to mash homers despite his home-park being pitcher-friendly. In 2012 he hit 37 homers and earned his first All-Star appearance. In 2017 Stanton hit a career-high 59 home runs to win the NL MVP. He was then traded to the Yankees and in his first season in the Bronx he hit 38 homers with a .266 average and 100 RBI.

In The Show 19 Stanton is another amazing power bat (88/99) with terrific contact skill against lefties (88). He has outstanding durability (97) and the fielding (75) to play left field when needed. His vision (41) ﻿isn't great, meaning he could have issues with strikeouts.

Luis Severino, Starting Pitchers (89 OVR)

Age: 25

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 5 years/$55 million

Pitches: 4-Seam Fastball, Slider, Changeup, 2-Seam Fastball

Best Stats: Velocity (91), Break (79), K/9 (79), Stamina (78), Clutch (75), H/9 (73)

Luis Severino was an international free agent signing for the Yankees in December 2011. He got his MLB debut in 2015, making 11 starts with a 2.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. In 2016 Severino made 11 starts as well as 11 appearances out of the bullpen, struggling with the change in role and posting a 5.83 ERA In 2017 Severino was moved to the rotation full time and rewarded the Yankees with 31 starts, a 2.98 ERA, and 230 strikeouts. He finished 3rd in Cy Young voting and repeated that level of performance in 2018 too.

In The Show 19 Severino has terrific velocity (91) to blow his fastballs past hitters. He has solid break (79) to give his slider some bite. Severino's stamina (78) isn't as impressive as some aces and his control (69) could be an issue too but he has the potential (A) to improve and the time to develop into an amazing pitcher.

New York Yankees MLB Roster

Be aware that there are some minor fluctuations in OVR between franchise mode saves, however the baseline stats remain consistent. First we will look at the position players on the Yankees, and then the pitchers.

Player OVR Position Age Bat Hand Best Contact Best Power Fielding Speed Aaron Judge 93 RF 26 R 78 (R) 99 (R) 80 64 Giancarlo Stanton 93 LF 29 R 90 (L) 99 (L) 75 61 DJ LeMahieu 86 2B 30 R 99 (L) 53 (L) 81 51 Gary Sanchez 83 C 26 R 59 (R) 91 (L) 81 31 Didi Gregorius 82 SS 29 L 79 (L) 71 (R) 68 64 Aaron Hicks 82 CF 29 S 60 (R) 73 (L) 72 65 Gleyber Torres 80 2B 22 R 73 (R) 85 (L) 59 50 Brett Gardner 79 LF 35 L 66 (R) 49 (R) 80 83 Miguel Andujar 78 3B 24 R 89 (R) 68 (R) 33 61 Luke Voit 76 1B 28 R 64 (R) 74 (L) 59 37 Austin Romine 72 C 30 R 52 (L) 49 (L) 72 39 Troy Tulowitzki 69 SS 34 R 65 (R) 59 (R) 63 26 Jacoby Ellsbury 69 CF 35 L 68 (R) 42 (R) 60 65

Player OVR Position Age Throw Hand Stamina Control Velocity Break Aroldis Chapman 92 CP 31 L 24 67 99 99 James Paxton 90 SP 30 L 84 77 82 99 Luis Severino 89 SP 25 R 78 69 91 79 Adam Ottavino 87 RP 33 R 24 59 83 99 Dellin Betances 86 RP 31 R 25 63 92 99 Chad Green 85 RP 27 R 33 68 87 85 Masahiro Tanaka 85 SP 30 R 87 78 67 92 Zack Britton 83 RP 31 L 25 61 96 97 JA Happ 83 SP 36 L 85 62 67 92 Tommy Kahnle 77 RP 29 R 24 56 93 86 Jonathan Holder 76 RP 25 R 26 71 68 84 Jordan Montgomery 76 SP 26 L 77 67 72 92

The Yankees MLB roster has 12 pitchers and 13 position players. That's made up of a 5-man rotation, 6 relievers and 1 closer. This leaves you with only a 4-man bench.

The lineup is full of power thanks to Aaron Judge (99/89), Giancarlo Stanton (88/98), and Gary Sanchez (84/90). Didi Gregorius (71/79) and DJ LeMahieu (77/99) add good contact ability to the lineup while Miguel Andujar (contact R 89, vision 79) and Gleyber Torres (power L 85, contract R 73) add youthful promise with the bat.

With a thin bench of two aging outfielder and a fragile shortstop the Yankees lineup could well need to make some call-ups over your first season. There is also no cover at first base should Luke Voit (power L 74, power R 68) get hurt. Austin Romine (arm strength 79, fielding 71) is a solid backup behind the plate even if he doesn't have the pop of Sanchez's bat.

The starting rotation is pretty good. James Paxton (break 99, stamina 84) and Luis Severino (velocity 91, break 79) offer a left-right combo at the top of the rotation. Neither is quite at the "ace" level but both are very good. The 3-5 slots are taken by Masahiro Tanaka (break 92, stamina 87), JA Happ (break 92, stamina 84), and Jordan Montgomery (break 92, stamina 77) who are solid pitchers. The Yankees also have CC Sabathia in Triple-A if you need an extra arm, though he isn't nearly the pitcher he used to be.

﻿The Yankees bullpen is magnificent. Aroldis Chapman is a superb closer while Dellin Betances (break 99, velocity 92), Adam Ottavino (break 99, velocity 83), Chad green (velocity 87, break 85), and Zack Britton (break 97, velocity 96) provide a lot of options and quality in late innings. You can use these guys to save your starters arms in most games as their is no quality drop off here. The other arms are Jonathan Holder (break 84, control 71) and Tommy Kahnle (velocity 93, break 86) who can eat some innings in losing spots but also hold their own if need be.

Lineups

MLB The Show 19 gives you four lineups to set. They are against right-handed starters with a DH and without a DH, and against left-handed starters with or without the DH.

Against righties with the DH The Show 19 puts DJ LeMahieu at second in the lead-off spot and center fielder Aaron Hicks next. The power bats of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are 3 & 4, with Miguel Andujar at 3rd, DH Gleyber Torres, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius, and Luke Voit rounding out the lineup.

Without the DH Andujar is promoted to the lead-off spot as LeMahieu is sacrificed at second base for Torres to play in the field.

Against lefties the lineup is largely unchanged, but Andujar is demoted to #8 with the DH in and pulled from the lineup for Torres to play 3rd without the DH.

These are perfectly fine lineups to use, but they aren't the best way of managing your team across a 162-game season.

You can create more runs by moving Judge and Stanton into the 2-3 spots. This will get them extra at-bats and give them the chance to mash even more homers. Against lefties you should put the lefty-killer Stanton into #2. Against righties we have promoted the powerhouse Gary Sanchez to the #4 spot to keep our power bats together and create a murderers row for pitchers to try and survive. Gleyber Torres is moved to 5 and Aaron Hicks is at 6, his solid power can still be a threat from there.

Without the DH we have taken LeMahieu off so Hicks is the lead-off man in front of the Judge, Stanton, Sanchez, Torres stretch.

Against lefties with the DH LeMahieu stays at the top of the order with Stanton ahead of Judge and then Sanchez. Hicks is at 5 with Torres the DH at 6 and we have subbed in Troy Tulowitzki to hit 7th. This will get Gregorius some rest during the season without having to manually move him out of the lineup before games. Without the DH we have left LeMahieu in and let Torres play 3rd.

Farm System

The farm system can be inconsistent in MLB The Show 19. There are variations in OVR and potential that can mean a great prospect in one save can be a poor one in another. There is also a lack of any real life prospects in the Minor Leagues so you can't just promote Estevan Florial or Jonathan Loaisiga and expect great things. However there are some useful players within the Yankees farm system that can add to your Major League club.

Deandre Rudolph, First Base (73 OVR)

Age: 20

Potential: C

Throws/Bats: R/L

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Fielding (80), Clutch (79), Reaction (77), Contact vs R (76), Vision (76), Baserunning Aggressiveness (76)

Deandre Rudolph is a solid player for the Yankees Triple-A team. He has good fielding (80) and reaction (77) and is solid in the clutch too (79). He has good contact vs right-handers (76) but lacks power (50/50) which isn't good for a first baseman. Still, with Luke Voit the only first baseman on the Major League roster he is a good backup to have.

Domingo German, Starting Pitcher (71 OVR)

Age: 26

Potential: B

Throws/Bats: R/R

Pitches: Curveball, 4-Seam Fastball, 2-Seam Fastball, Changeup

Best Stats: Break (99), Velocity (85), K/9 (74), Arm Strength (71), Stamina (68)

Domingo German made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2017, making 7 appearances with a 3.14 ERA. In 2018 he made 21 appearances with 14 starts. He struggled as a starter, registering a 6.19 ERA in 14 starts with 13 homers against him but a solid 10.4 K/9. As a reliever he did much better though. In The Show 19 German has a terrific break (99) on his pitches, making that curveball deadly. He has solid velocity (85) too but his lack of control (66) can be a problem. German is a solid option to come up if one of your starts hits the Injured List.

Domingo Acevedo, Starting Pitcher (62 OVR)

Age: 25

Potential: B

Throws/Bats: R/R

Pitches: 4-Seam Fastball, Slider, 2-Seam Fastball, Changeup

Best Stats: Velocity (95), Arm Strength (84), Stamina (67), K/9 (67)

Domingo Acevedo is on the Double-A roster and looks like the kind of pitcher that could do a job in the Majors. He has electric velocity (95) and solid stamina (67) to eat up innings. His control (50) is very underdeveloped and he doesn't have much break (56) for that slider. He may not be capable of contributing in the Majors in your first season, but after another year of seasoning he could step into the bullpen as an innings-eater.