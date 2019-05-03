MLB The Show 19: Los Angeles Dodgers Player Ratings, Roster, Lineups, & Farm System

Established in 1883 as the Brooklyn Dodgers, the team moved out to Los Angeles in 1958 with just one World Series title to their name. The next year they won their second, and have since added four more. Their last triumph came in 1988 behind an MVP performance from Orel Hershiser and the pinch-hit homer from a badly injured Kirk Gibson.

The Dodgers have won 23 NL pennants, but after that 1988 World Series win they suffered a drought, not returning to the series until 2017 when they were stopped by the Houston Astros and then in 2018 when they were beaten by the Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers are one of the most recognizable franchises in baseball, but their lack of success is big problem. LA rivals the Angels claimed the World Series in 2002, while division rivals the San Francisco giants tasted victory in 2010, '12, & '14.

They have invested heavily in the team and have some of the most exciting players in the game today, but the Dodgers are still missing that magic something to take them to the top of the MLB mountain. Can you provide that final push they need to get over the line?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Show 19 doesn't give you a single team OVR to compare one ball club to another like other games do. Instead, you have a series of rankings around different parts of the team and one overall ranking to put the team in their place within MLB.

The Dodgers don't rank as highly as you might expect for the two-time defending NL pennant winner. They come in at 8th overall, with their best aspect being their 5th overall power and their worst the 14th ranked defense and speed.

One thing you don't have to worry about with the Dodges is money. Their $206 million budget is the second-most in the National League behind the Chicago Cubs and gives you a very good platform to build a competitive side. Who are the pieces you can create a championship-winning team around?

Kenley Jansen, Closing Pitcher (98 OVR)

Age: 31

Throws/Bats: R/S

Contract: 3 years/$48 million

Pitches: Cutter, 4-Seam Fastball, Slider

Best Stats: K/ (98), Break (97), H/9 (97), Clutch (96), Arm Strength (88), Velocity (74)

Kenley Jansen got his MLB debut in 2010 with the Dodgers, making 25 appearances with a ridiculous 0.67 ERA. By 2012 he had claimed the closer job, and by 2014 he was one of the most dominant closers in baseball, picking up 44 saves with 101 strikeouts in 65 innings. Since then Jansen has been mostly unhittable, posting a career 13.5 K/9 and 2.22 ERA.

In The Show 19 Jansen is superb. His three-pitch repertoire is full of strikeout pitches and his break (97) and clutch (96) combo makes him a strikeout king (K/9 98). His stamina (25) is what you would expect for a closer, but his control (73) is better than a lot of relievers. ﻿

Clayton Kershaw, Starting Pitcher (96 OVR)

Age: 31

Throws/Bats: L/L

Contract: 3 years/$93 million

Pitches: 4-Seam Fastball, Slider, 12-6 Curve, Changeup

Best Stats: Stamina (95), Clutch (89), BB/9 (86), Break (86), Control (74)

Clayton Kershaw is perhaps the best pitcher of his generation. A first-round pick for the Dodgers in 2006, he got his MLB debut in 2008, registering an unimpressive 4.26 ERA in 21 starts. In 2009 Kershaw showed his quality though, racking up 185 strikeouts in 30 starts with a 2.79 ERA. He backed that up with a solid campaign in 2010 before exploding in 2011. Kershaw was electric, with an MLB-best 2.28 ERA in 33 starts with 248 strikeouts. That was the start of a four-season run of leading the Majors in ERA as well as his first of 3 Cy Young awards. In 2014 Kershaw had a ridiculous 1.77 ERA in 27 starts with 6 complete games and was named NL MVP. Injuries have slowed him of late, but Kershaw still hasn't had a season over 3.00 ERA since his rookie year.

In The Show 19 Kershaw is not quite as amazing as you would hope. His stamina (95) is elite and he is very good in the clutch (89) but his velocity (56) is poor and his break (86) is a step down from the supreme mark. His control (74) is solid and he can control walks (86) well.

Justin Turner, Third Base (93 OVR)

Age: 34

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 2 years/$32 million

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Contact vs L (98), Clutch (88), Contact vs R (86), Vision (86), Durability (83), Discipline (82), Fielding (71)

Justin Turner was a seventh-round pick for the Cincinnati Reds in 2006 but got his MLB debut in 2009, getting a handful of appearances with the Baltimore Orioles. In 2010 he was traded to the New York Mets and struggled to really make an impact with them. He came into his own when he moved to LA in 2014 though, hitting .340 in 109 games. In 2015 he added a power swing, hitting 10+ homers for the first time in his career and even reaching 27 in 2016 while maintaining an excellent .322 average. Injuries have been a bit of a problem for Turner over his career, but he has been a solid producer at the plate for the Dodgers.

In The Show 19 Turner is a strong contact hitter (86/98) who is good in the clutch (88). He has reasonable power (65/70) and good vision (86) and discipline (82) at the plate. His fielding is ok (71), as is his arm strength (71) but he will struggle to throw fast runners out on balls to his right.

Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Roster

Unfortunately there can be some fluctuation in player OVR and potential from save to save within Franchise Mode. However, the baseline stats for players remain the same. Let's start our look at the team's MLB roster with the position players before moving on to the pitchers.

Player OVR Position Age Bat Hand Best Contact Best Power Fielding Speed Justin Turner 93 3B 34 R 98 (L) 70 (L) 71 43 Corey Seager 83 SS 24 L 88 (R) 64 (R) 77 44 Cody Bellinger 81 1B 23 L 70 (R) 84 (R) 70 78 Max Muncy 80 1B 28 L 59 (L) 90 (R/L) 45 58 Kike Hernandez 80 LF 27 R 66 (L) 70 (L) 59 61 Joc Pederson 80 LF 26 L 61 (R) 82 (R) 59 37 Chris Taylor 79 CF 28 R 72 (R) 60 (R) 67 75 Austin Barnes 79 C 29 R 58 (L) 57 (L) 79 54 Russell Martin 77 C 36 R 41 (L) 58 (L) 79 26 AJ Pollock 77 CF 31 R 68 (R) 71 (L) 70 67 David Freese 75 3B 35 R 91 (L) 56 (L) 78 40 Andrew Toles 70 RF 26 L 77 (R) 54 (R) 66 73 Daniel Castro 63 2B 26 R 44 (L) 37 (L) 58 50

Player OVR Position Age Throw Hand Stamina Control Velocity Break Kenley Jansen 98 CP 31 R 25 73 74 97 Clayton Kershaw 96 SP 31 L 95 74 56 86 Walker Buehler 84 SP 24 R 82 79 92 96 Kenta Maeda 84 SP 30 R 66 77 62 99 Rich Hill 83 SP 39 L 79 72 52 90 Joe Kelly 82 RP 30 R 26 47 99 84 Dylan Floro 81 RP 28 R 28 74 83 80 Hyun-Jin Ryu 79 SP 32 L 77 75 60 86 Pedro Baez 79 RP 31 R 25 73 91 99 Ross Stripling 77 SP 29 R 65 80 61 90 Scott Alexander 77 RP 29 L 26 57 75 82 Kevin Quackenbush 73 RP 30 R 25 52 57 78

The Dodgers MLB roster has 13 position players and 12 pitchers. That's a 5-man rotation with 7 in the bullpen and a 5-man bench for making your in-game changes and pinch hitting.

The lineup is does not stand out for its power or depth but there are a lot of solid bats available. Justin Turner (contact L 98, contact R 86) and Corey Seager (contact R 88, contact 77) are the leading stars while Cody Bellinger (power R 84, power L 73) and Max Muncy (power R 90, power L 90) provide some pop. In the outfield Kike Hernandez (power L 70, contact L 66) and Joc Pederson (power R 82, power L 62) are capable of doing some damage too.

The bench is pretty deep, but it will take some managing to keep your stars fresh for when you need them the most. Bellinger's positional flexibility (1B, LF, CF, RF) is very useful, and there are two solid catchers in Austin Barnes and Russell Martin you can rotate between but there is little cover at middle infield and second baseman Daniel Castro (fielding 58, contact L 44) is the weakest link for the Dodgers.

The starting rotation is anchored by Clayton Kershaw (stamina 95, break 86) but young star Walker Buehler (break 96, velocity 92) is an ace in waiting. The 3-5 spots are manned by Kenta Maeda (break 99, control 77), Rich Hill (break 90, stamina 79), and Hyun-Jin Ryu (break 86, stamina 77) who are solid but unspectacular pitchers. Maeda is 39 so will need to be replaced soon but fortunately the Dodgers have that in hand.

The bullpen features electric closer Kenley Jansen (break 97, clutch 96) and a trio of good setup men in Joe Kelly (velocity 99, break 84), Dylan Floro (velocity 83, break 80), and Pedro Baez (break 99, velocity 91). Behind those three Scott Alexander (break 82, velocity 75) and Kevin Quackenbush (break 78, clutch 67) can eat up some innings when needed.

Lineups

MLB The Show 19 gives you 4 basic lineups to put together. Right-handed pitcher with and without DH, and then left-handed pitcher with and without DH. It is important to remember that the Dodgers are in the National League so the lineups without the DH spot will be your most commonly used ones.

Against righties without the DH The Show 19 puts Andrew Toles in right field and at the top of the lineup, followed by shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Justin Turner. They are followed by Cody Bellinger at first and Joc Pederson at left field while center fielder Chris Taylor, catcher Austin Barnes, and second baseman Daniel Castro. With the DH it adds Max Muncy into the #4 spot ahead of Bellinger.

Against lefties without the DH Corey Seager leads off, followed by Chris Taylor and Justin Turner. Max Muncy replaces Bellinger at first base with Kike Hernandez in left field at #5 and AJ Pollock in right field. Austin Barnes and Daniel Castro wrap up the lineup. With the DH it puts David Freese into the lineup at #2 and demotes Chris Taylor to #6.

However, these are far from the most productive lineups you could possible have with the Dodgers current personnel.

The biggest change we have made is put contact-machine Justin Turner at the top of every lineup. With his excellent on-base skill he is a terrific option to get on base and give the rest of the team a platform to work with. Against righties Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger give you a strong 2-3 spot and then come the outfielders of AJ Pollock, Kike Hernandez, and Joc Pederson while Austin Barnes and Daniel Castro are at the bottom of each lineup.

﻿﻿Against lefties we've put Chris Taylor in at #2 ahead of Max Muncy and Corey Seager, with a DH David Freese slots in at #6.

You can go for runs aggressively by playing Cody Bellinger in the outfield over AJ Pollock and put Muncy at first but that is a very power-focused move so if you aren't confident in your ability to mash at the plate maybe save it for when you are against a poor pitcher or as a late-inning change.

Farm System

The farm system is inconsistent in MLB The Show 19. The slight variations in OVR and potential from save to save can really mess with your expectations and create the need for prospects where you may otherwise be ok. The Dodgers most immediate need at the Major League level is for a new starter and cover at middle infield. In that regard their Triple-A team is well equipped to help. You won't find Keibert Ruiz or Dustin May in the Minors, but there are some good prospects and familiar names available.

Julio Urias, Starting Pitcher (72 OVR)

Age: 22

Potential: A

Throws/Bats: L/L

Pitches: 4-Seam Fastball, Curveball, Changeup, Slider

Best Stats: Arm Strength (87), Break (77), Stamina (76), K/9 (74), Velocity (71)

Julio Urias signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in August 2012. He got his MLB debut in 2016 making 15 starts with a 3.39 ERA, but in 2017 he made just 5 starts with a 5.40 ERA and barely pitched in 2018.

Julio Urias is the most MLB-ready of any Dodgers prospect in The Show 19. His break (77) and velocity (71) are solid and he has enough stamina (76) to go long into games. He can strikeout hitters (K/9 74) and while his control (57) isn't great he can improve quickly with that A potential.

Gustavo Cedeno, Shortstop (73 OVR)

Age: 19

Potential: C

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: 2B, 3B

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Contact vs R (75), Contact vs L (75), Discipline (72), Speed (71), Reaction (70), Arm Strength (68)

With second base as a secondary position, Gustavo Cedeno could be the answer to the problems in the middle of the infield for the Dodgers. His contact skill is very good (75/75) and his arm strength (68) is well suited to second base too. He has solid speed (71) and good discipline (72) for a young hitter.

Alex Verdugo, Right Fielder (60 OVR)

Age: 22

Potential: B

Throws/Bats: L/L

Secondary Position: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Durability (87), Reaction (70), Bunt (69), Arm Accuracy (68), Fielding (62), Contact vs R (62)

﻿Alex Verdugo was a second-round pick for the Dodgers in 2014 and got his MLB debut with them in 2017, picking up 25 plate appearances and hitting .174 with a single homer. In 2018 he got a little more action, with 86 plate appearances and a .260 average to go with 1 homer and 6 doubles.

Verdugo is LA's best hitting prospect in real life, and on The Show 19 he has the durability (87) to play consistently in the outfield. The Dodgers have good depth in the outfield on The Show 19, meaning Verdugo has time to develop and hone his skills in the Minors. His contact is ok (62/52) but he has no power (31/24) and his fielding (62) is solid.