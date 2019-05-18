MLB The Show 19: Best Young Right Fielders (RF)

The corner outfield spots are often the home of elite power hitters and the best offensive players in baseball. The likes of Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron have played there as they re-wrote the history books, and now the position is dominated by Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper. Finding a productive right fielder can lead to success for your team for years to come.

How to choose the best young right fielders in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode

This article will focus on the best young right fielders available in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode. These players will have right field as their primary position and are aged 25 or under. They are all on an MLB roster when you start a new Franchise Mode save, this is because there can be rather severe variations in OVR & potential among Minor League players which greatly affect their ability to become quality players. So who are the best young right fielders in The Show 19?

*For a full list please see the table below

Nomar Mazara, Texas Rangers (74 OVR)

Age: 23

Potential: A

Throws/Bats: L/L

Secondary Position: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Arm Strength (92), Arm Accuracy (79), Durability (78), Clutch (68), Contact vs R (68), Power vs R (65), Vision (64)

Nomar Mazara joined the Texas Rangers as an international free agent in July 2011 and got his MLB debut in 2016, playing 145 games and putting up 20 homers with a .266 average and playing some shaky defense, still he finished 5th in AL Rookie of the Year voting. Since then Mazara has solidified his defense and maintained his power stroke, hitting 20 bombs in each season but increasing his rate of doubles too.

In The Show 19 Mazara has a terrific arm, with the strength (92) to throw runners out at home. His contact (68) and power (65) against right-handed pitchers is solid but his durability (78) is lower than you'd like. His vision (64) and discipline (60) is also low, but that is to be expected of a young player. With his A potential and plenty of years ahead of him Mazara could be a star.

Franmil Reyes, San Diego Padres (73 OVR)

Age: 23

Potential: A

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: LF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Contact vs L (81), Power vs L (79), Durability (75), Power vs R (74), Discipline (61)

Franmil Reyes joined the Padres as an international free agent in 2011 and got his MLB debut with the Padres in 2018. He played 87 games hitting 16 homers with a .280/.340/.498 slashline and solid defense in the field.

In The Show 19 Franmil Reyes is full of potential. His contact (81) and power (79) against lefties is extremely good for a young player at the plate, and he is reasonably good against righties too (contact 56, power 74). Reyes doesn't have a lot else about his game, with weak fielding (52) and speed (45) but his offensive production can make up for those holes in his game. His durability (75) isn't ideal, but that should improve with time.

Jorge Bonifacio, Kansas City Royals (72 OVR)

Age: 25

Potential: B

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Discipline (70), Durability (69), Arm Strength (65), Arm Accuracy (65), Reaction (65), Speed (65)

Jorge Bonifacio joined the Kansas City Royals as an international free agent in 2009. He got his MLB debut in 2017, playing 113 games with 17 homers and a .255 average with ok defense. In 2018 he played just 69 games for the Royals and struggled at the plate, hitting just 4 homers and hitting .225 though his defense improved.

In The Show 19 Bonifacio is very solid but unspectacular. His fielding (60), arm strength (65), and arm accuracy (65) are all fine, as is his speed (65) but it's nothing to get excited about. The same goes for his ability at the plate. While his discipline (70) is strong for a young hitter, there isn't a single contact or power stat that really breaks out and forces you to put him into the lineup immediately.

DJ Stewart, Baltimore Orioles (71 OVR)

Age: 25

Potential: A

Throws/Bats: R/L

Secondary Position: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Durability (80), Reaction (74), Arm Accuracy (66), Arm Strength (65), Fielding (65), Power vs R (63), Contact vs R (60)

DJ Stewart was a first-round pick for the Baltimore Orioles in 2015. He got his MLB debut in 2018, playing just 17 games with 47 plate appearances, but he did hit 3 homers with a .250/.340/.550 slashline and ok defense.

In The Show 19 Stewart has nice durability (80) and reaction (74) in the field, along with solid fielding (65) and arm strength (65). At the plate he doesn't have much to offer just yet, with ok power (63) and contact (60) against righties.

Jordan Luplow, Cleveland Indians (70 OVR)

Age: 25

Potential: B

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: 3B, LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Arm Strength (85), Arm Accuracy (84), Durability (77), Speed (75), Fielding (70), Reaction (69)

Jordan Luplow was a third-round pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014 and got his MLB debut with them in 2017, playing 27 games with 87 plate appearances, hitting 3 homers with just a .205 average and average defense. In 2018 he got a little more time, playing 37 games with 103 plate appearances, hitting 3 more homers but with a poor .185 average albeit better defense.

In The Show 19 Jordan Luplow's arm talent is his best aspect (strength 85, accuracy 84) and he has good speed (75) too. His durability (77) is ok, but at the plate he doesn't offer much, with his best stat being his bunt (63).

All the best young right fielders