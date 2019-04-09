MLB The Show 19: Best Right Fielders (RF)

Much like left field, right field is an excellent position to put your best hitters. The likes of Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Reggie Jackson have roamed there, fielding the position and awaiting their turn to launch a ball into orbit. The modern right fielders may not reach the home run totals of Ruth or Aaron, but they can still hit hard and are some of the best fielders around.

How to choose the best right fielders in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode

This article will look at the very best right fielders that MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode has to offer. These players should be capable in the field and able to do damage at the plate. We don't mind if that is raw power or excellent contact skill as long as they can get on base and bat runners home. Speed to steal bases would be nice but it isnt' required. They will need a good arm to get the ball to home from the corner outfield too. These are the best right fielders MLB The Show 19 has with an OVR of 73 or more.

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox (OVR 99)

Age: 26

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$20 million

Secondary Positions: 2B, LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Fielding (99), Clutch (99), Reaction (95), Arm Strength (92), Contact vs L (90), Contact vs R (87), Vision (87), Durability (83)

Mookie Betts is a blossoming star in Major League Baseball. A 5th round pick for the Red Sox in 2011, Betts got his debut in 2014 and was immediately an impactful player for Boston, hitting .291 as a rookie with good defense. By 2016 Betts was a star, coming second in MVP voting with 31 homers and a .318 average. He slumped in 2017 but came back with force in 2018, hitting .346 with 32 homers and sensational defense as he claimed his first MVP award and helped Boston to World Series glory.

In The Show 19 Betts is one of a handful of 99 OVR players. With elite fielding (99) and reaction (95) he can take away runs with his glove while creating them with his bat at the plate. He is excellent in the clutch (99) and has superb contact skills (87/90). He doesn’t have ideal power but he can still drive the ball (65/77) and has the speed (77) to do damage on the basepaths.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (OVR 92)

Age: 26

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract:1 year/$575,000

Secondary Positions: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs R (99), Discipline (99), Arm Strength (98), Power vs L (89), Arm Accuracy (85), Fielding (80)

Aaron Judge was a first round pick for the Yankees in 2013 and got his MLB debut in 2016, but truly burst into the baseball consciousness in 2017. As a rookie he launched a massive 52 homers and hit a solid .284 while also leading the Majors in strikeouts. He won Rookie of the Year and came second in MVP voting. In 2018 he came back down to earth slightly, hitting just 27 homers with a .278 average but he also missed time with injuries.

In The Show 19 Judge is a power threat against any pitcher (99/89) and has reasonable contact against right-handed pitching (78). He has a superb arm (arm strength 98, arm accuracy 85) to gun down runners and is very disciplined (99) at the plate.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (OVR 90)

Age: 26

Throws/Bats: R/L

Contract: 13 years/$330 million

Secondary Positions: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Discipline (99), Power vs R (97), Durability (97), Clutch (88), Arm Strength (84), Contact vs R (77)

Bryce Harper was the first overall pick for the Washington Nationals in 2010. He flew through the Minors and was the everyday right fielder for Washington in 2012, hitting .270 with 22 homers to win Rookie of the Year and get an All-Star spot. Harper had a slump in 2014 but came back to win the NL MVP at just 22 in 2015 as he hit had a massive .330/.460/.649 slash line with 42 homers and good defense. He has swung between excellent and solid seasons since and this year signed a monster free agent deal with with the Phillies.

In The Show 19 Harper has terrific power against right-handed pitching (97) and very good discipline (99) at the plate. His fielding (64) isn’t great but he does have good arm strength (84). His contact skills are solid (77/67) but not special. His power makes him a deadly player though.

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (OVR 90)

Age: 27

Throws/Bats: R/L

Contract: 3 years/$21.3 million

Secondary Positions: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Durability (94), Clutch (89), Contact vs R (89), Contact vs L (85), Discipline (81), Arm Accuracy (78)

Christian Yelich was a first-round pick for the Florida Marlins in 2010 and made his MLB debut in 2013. Yelich’s talent was immediately clear as he hit .288 in his 62 games as a rookie, but his power was late to develop. He hit 21 homers in 2016 along with 38 doubles to really stamp himself as a Major League hitter. In 2018 Yelich was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers and proceeded have a breakout year, mashing 36 homers, leading the National League was a .326 average, and winning the NL MVP.

In The Show 19 Yelich is an excellent contact hitter (89/85) and is good in the clutch (92). He has the durability (94) to play nearly every day and is solid in the field (71). He also has the speed (75) and stealing ability (63) to be a threat on the basepaths. He’s one of the best all-round players available.

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins (OVR 86)

Age: 38

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$14 million

Secondary Positions: LF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs L (99), Arm Strength (90), Durability (88), Power vs R (86), Contact vs L (83),Contact vs R (79)

Nelson Cruz got his MLB debut at the age of 24 with Milwaukee in 2005. In 2006 he moved to the Texas Rangers and soon developed into a power hitter, mashing 33 homers in 2009. He became one of the most consistent righty power bats in baseball over the last few years with Baltimore and then Seattle, hitting 35+ homers for the last 5 years with a solid average too.

In The Show 19 Cruz has elite power (86/99) and good contact skill (79/83). His fielding (43) and speed (15) are woeful though, so he needs to be deployed as a DH rather than left fielder wherever possible.

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies (OVR 84)

Age: 32

Throws/Bats: L/L

Contract: 6 years/$108 million

Secondary Positions: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Clutch (99), Durability (95), Contact vs R (95), Contact vs L (93), Power vs R (78)

Charlie Blackmon was a second-round pick for the Rockies in 2008 and got his debut in the Majors in 2011. He wasn’t an everyday player until 2014, but as soon as he did he was productive. Blackmon is a career .302 hitter and has always hit for average well, but it wasn’t until 2016 that the power came, hitting 29 homers that year and then 37 in 2017.

In The Show 19 Blackmon has excellent contact skill (95/93) and reasonable power against right-handed pitching (78). He has the durability to play every day (95) but his fielding (53) is not great. His bat more than makes up for any lack of fielding though, especially in the clutch (99).

Yasiel Puig, Cincinnati Reds (OVR 84)

Age: 28

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$9.7 million

Secondary Positions: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Arm Strength (86), Contact vs R (77), Power vs R (77), Durability (76), Fielding (74), Reaction (71)

Yasiel Puig defected from Cuba in 2012 and signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He got his debut in 2013 and hit .319 with 19 homers as he came second in Rookie of the Year voting. Puig’s productivity never really got back to those levels though, and over the last few years his average dropped into the .260s. In 2017 he hit a career-high 28 homers and in December 2018 he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds.

In The Show 19 Puig is very good against right-handed pitching (contact 77, power 77) but lacks ability against lefties. He is also very good in the field (71) with the arm strength (86) to throw runners out. He’s got solid speed (67) and stealing (49) too.

Gregory Polanco, Pittsburgh Pirates (OVR 80)

Age: 27

Throws/Bats: L/L

Contract: 3 years/$21 million

Secondary Positions: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Durability (79), Arm Accuracy (78), Arm Strength (72), Discipline (70), Reaction (69), Power vs R (65)

Gregory Polanco got his debut with the Pirates in 2014 and struggled at the plate early on. In 2016 he hit 22 homers with a .258 average, the power dried up in 2017 but in 2018 he got 23. Polanco is yet to fully mature as a hitter but has a good arm in the outfield.

In The Show 19 Polanco isn’t that great. His durability (79) could well limit him to 140 games, but his arm (arm strength 72, arm accuracy 78) is good enough to be a weapon in the outfield. At the plate he is best against right-handed pitching (contact 64, power 65) but that isn’t saying too much.

Avisail Garcia, Tampa Bay Rays (OVR 80)

Age: 27

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$3.5 million

Secondary Positions: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Contact vs L (90), Durability (83), Clutch (81), Speed (79), Arm Strength (74), Contact vs R (65)

Avisail Garcia got his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2012 but was traded in 2013 to the Chicago White Sox. He is yet to hit 20 homers in a year but has been in the high teens the last two seasons while hitting .270 for his career.

In The Show 19 Garcia is a good contact hitter against lefties (90) and has nice speed (79) to help him take extra bases and reach balls in the outfield. He is solid in the clutch (81) and has decent durability too (83). His arm is frustratingly inaccurate (59) which means you have to throw to the cut off man regularly.

Randal Grichuk TOR (OVR 80)

Age: 27

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 6 years/$30 million

Secondary Positions: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Durability (76), Arm Strength (76), Power vs R (75), Power vs L (73), Speed (69), Fielding (68)

Randal Grichuk was a first-round pick for the Angels in 2009 but was traded to the Cardinals in November 2013. He got his MLB debut with St. Louis in 2014 and then became a regular in 2015. Grichuk has displayed decent power in the Majors, with 22-25 homers in each of the last three years, but his average has never been great and he’s a .246 career hitter. In January 2018 he was traded to the Blue Jays, who recently handed him a contract extension.

In The Show 19 Grichuk is a solid power hitter against all pitching (75/73) and has reasonable speed (69). His fielding is ok (68) and his arm strength (76) is good. He isn’t a spectacular player but he is very solid and can contribute to a ball club.

