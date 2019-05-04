header decal
04 May 2019

MLB The Show 19: Best Power Hitters

Who can mash the ball out of the park? Which hitters can hammer doubles into the gap consistently? These are the best power hitters in MLB The Show 19

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (OVR 84)

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (OVR 93)

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees (OVR 93)

JD Martinez, Boston Red Sox (OVR 93)

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins (OVR 83)

All the best power hitters in MLB The Show 19

Home runs have always been the most captivating part of baseball. Those that can launch the ball over the outfield wall are loved by their fans and feared by their opponents. The home run record is one of the most sacred sporting marks in America. While Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and Babe Ruth are no long around there are plenty of power hitters that still roam the diamond today.

How to choose the best power hitters in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode

This article will focus on the best power hitters available on MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode. These players have the best combined total of power vs lefties and righties. Ideally they will have solid vision and discipline too as well as good contact skill, but what we are looking for is hitters that can alter the momentum of a game with one swing of the bat.

*For a full list please see the table below

Age: 25

Position: LF

Throws/Bats: R/L

Secondary Position: 1B, 3B, CF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs L (99), Power vs R (99), Discipline (98), Durability (90), Arm Strength (85)

Joey Gallo was a first-round pick for the Texas Rangers in 2012 and got his MLB debut in 2015 at the age of 21. Gallo became an everyday player for the Rangers in 2017 and proceeded to mash 41 homers and then 40 homers in 2018.

In The Show 19 Gallo is the most powerful hitter around. He has perfect power against all pitching (99/99) ﻿as well as the discipline (98) to help him unlock it. Gallo also has good durability (90) and arm strength (85) however his contact skills are poor (34/40) and his vision (18) is woeful.

Age: 26

Position: RF

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull 

Best Stats: Discipline (99), Power vs R (99), Arm Strength (98), Power vs L (89), Arm Accuracy (85)

Aaron Judge was a first-round pick for the New York Yankees in 2013. He got his MLB debut in 2016 but truly broke out in 2017, mashing 2 homers with 114 RBI on his way to his first All-Star game, the Rookie of the Year award, and runner-up in MVP. In 2018 Judge got 27 homers.

In The Show 19 Judge is an extremely powerful hitter. He crushes right-handed pitchers (99) and can ruin a lefties day too (89). His contact skill isn't as strong (78/62) but it is good enough to keep his average up. Judge is good in the field (80) with elite arm strength (98) to throw out runners. He also has superb discipline at the plate (99).

Age: 29

Position: LF

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs L (99), Durability (97), Contact vs L (90), Power vs R (88)

Giancarlo Stanton has been one of the deadliest power hitters in baseball for a while now. A second-round pick for the Marlins in 2007, Stanton got his MLB debut in 2010 and hit 22 homers. In 2012 he got his first All-Star appearance along with 37 homers. In 2017 he was truly dominant, cranking 59 bombs for the Marlins before being traded to the Yankees for the 2018 season where he hit a measly 38 home runs.

In The Show 19 Giancarlo Stanton is a tower of power. With max power vs lefties (99) and a strong bat against righties too (88) he can dominate a season and rack up 50+ bombs. Stanton also has terrific contact vs lefties (90) and solid discipline (81). He has great durability (97) and solid fielding (75) and arm strength (81)

Age: 31

Position: LF

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: RF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Contact vs L (99), Clutch (99), Power vs R (96), Durability (92), Power vs L (90), Contact vs R (88)

JD Martinez was a 20th round pick for the Houston Astros in 2009 and got his MLB debut in 2011. In 2014 he moved to Detroit and hit 28 homers in 2015 to make his first All-Star team. He was traded mid-season in 2017 to Arizona and then made a big free agent move to Boston ahead of the 2018 season, where he hit 43 home runs to help the Red Sox claim the World Series.

In The Show 19 Martinez is a monster at the plate. He has terrific contact skill (88/99) to go along with wonderful power (96/90), making him every pitchers nightmare. He is strong in the clutch (99) and very durable (92) too. Martinez has solid discipline (79) to hold off pitches outside the zone as well.

Age: 38

Position: RF

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: LF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs L (99), Arm Strength (90), Durability (88), Power vs R (86), Contact vs L (83)

Nelson Cruz was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Mets in 2000. He was then traded to the Milwaukee Brewers and got his debut with them in 2005 before moving to the Texas Rangers in 2006. That's where Cruz's power came to the fore. He crushed 33 homers in 2009 and hit 135 for them in five years before moving to Baltimore where he kept on mashing. From there he went to Seattle and will start the 2019 season for the Minnesota Twins with 360 homers to his name.

In The Show 19 Cruz is a formidable power hitter. He destroys lefties (99) and has quality power against righties too (86). Cruz also brings solid contact skill (79/83) to the plate along with solid clutch play (80) and arm strength (90) if he ends up in the field.

Player Power vs L Power vs R OVR Age Position Club Vision Discipline Best Contact
Joey Gallo99998425LFTexas Rangers189840 (L)
Aaron Judge89999326RFNew York Yankees259978 (R)
Giancarlo Stanton99889329LFNew York Yankees418190 (L)
JD Martinez90969331LFBoston Red Sox537999 (L)
Nelson Cruz99868338RFMinnesota Twins547383 (L)
Khris Davis87988131LFOakland Athletics416960 (R)
Max Muncy909082281BLos Angeles Dodgers449959 (L)
Nolan Arenado997698273BColorado Rockies757499 (L)
Gary Sanchez91848326CNew York Yankees527359 (R)
Josh Donaldson898487333BAtlanta Braves609974 (L)
Trevor Story98748526SSColorado Rockies416289 (L)
Rhys Hoskins799081261BPhiladelphia Phillies539968 (R)
Bryce Harper71979026RFPhiladelphia Phillies589977 (R)
Mike Trout73959927CFLos Angeles Angels599992 (L)
Edwin Encarnacion798881361BSeattle Mariners609566 (R)
Jesus Aguilar818681281BMilwaukee Brewers437175 (L)
Daniel Palka77897527LFChicago White Sox285358 (R)
Matt Olson679884251BOakland Athletics488159 (R)
Hunter Renfroe87787627RFSan Diego Padres484970 (L)
Kyle Schwarber70928226LFChicago Cubs349950 (R)
Kris Bryant897392273BChicago Cubs598896 (L)
Mike Zunino83788328CTampa Bay Rays216250 (R)
Eugenio Suarez857285273BCincinnati Reds527984 (L)
Cody Bellinger847385231BLos Angeles Dodgers488370 (R)
Ronald Acuna Jr81768921LFAtlanta Braves497082 (L)
Eric Thames69867432RFMilwaukee Brewers299256 (R)
Justin Upton79768031LFLos Angeles Angels397564 (R)
Mark Trumbo777773331BBaltimore Orioles535662 (R)
Robinson Chirinos80737934CHouston Astros347861 (L)
Franmil Reyes79747123RFSan Diego Padres426181 (L)
Michael Conforto75787826RFNew York Mets469370 (R)
