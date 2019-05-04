MLB The Show 19: Best Power Hitters

Home runs have always been the most captivating part of baseball. Those that can launch the ball over the outfield wall are loved by their fans and feared by their opponents. The home run record is one of the most sacred sporting marks in America. While Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and Babe Ruth are no long around there are plenty of power hitters that still roam the diamond today.

How to choose the best power hitters in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode

This article will focus on the best power hitters available on MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode. These players have the best combined total of power vs lefties and righties. Ideally they will have solid vision and discipline too as well as good contact skill, but what we are looking for is hitters that can alter the momentum of a game with one swing of the bat.

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (OVR 84)

Age: 25

Position: LF

Throws/Bats: R/L

Secondary Position: 1B, 3B, CF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs L (99), Power vs R (99), Discipline (98), Durability (90), Arm Strength (85)

Joey Gallo was a first-round pick for the Texas Rangers in 2012 and got his MLB debut in 2015 at the age of 21. Gallo became an everyday player for the Rangers in 2017 and proceeded to mash 41 homers and then 40 homers in 2018.

In The Show 19 Gallo is the most powerful hitter around. He has perfect power against all pitching (99/99) ﻿as well as the discipline (98) to help him unlock it. Gallo also has good durability (90) and arm strength (85) however his contact skills are poor (34/40) and his vision (18) is woeful.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (OVR 93)

Age: 26

Position: RF

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: LF, CF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Discipline (99), Power vs R (99), Arm Strength (98), Power vs L (89), Arm Accuracy (85)

Aaron Judge was a first-round pick for the New York Yankees in 2013. He got his MLB debut in 2016 but truly broke out in 2017, mashing 2 homers with 114 RBI on his way to his first All-Star game, the Rookie of the Year award, and runner-up in MVP. In 2018 Judge got 27 homers.

In The Show 19 Judge is an extremely powerful hitter. He crushes right-handed pitchers (99) and can ruin a lefties day too (89). His contact skill isn't as strong (78/62) but it is good enough to keep his average up. Judge is good in the field (80) with elite arm strength (98) to throw out runners. He also has superb discipline at the plate (99).

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees (OVR 93)

Age: 29

Position: LF

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: CF, RF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs L (99), Durability (97), Contact vs L (90), Power vs R (88)

Giancarlo Stanton has been one of the deadliest power hitters in baseball for a while now. A second-round pick for the Marlins in 2007, Stanton got his MLB debut in 2010 and hit 22 homers. In 2012 he got his first All-Star appearance along with 37 homers. In 2017 he was truly dominant, cranking 59 bombs for the Marlins before being traded to the Yankees for the 2018 season where he hit a measly 38 home runs.

In The Show 19 Giancarlo Stanton is a tower of power. With max power vs lefties (99) and a strong bat against righties too (88) he can dominate a season and rack up 50+ bombs. Stanton also has terrific contact vs lefties (90) and solid discipline (81). He has great durability (97) and solid fielding (75) and arm strength (81).

JD Martinez, Boston Red Sox (OVR 93)

Age: 31

Position: LF

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: RF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Contact vs L (99), Clutch (99), Power vs R (96), Durability (92), Power vs L (90), Contact vs R (88)

JD Martinez was a 20th round pick for the Houston Astros in 2009 and got his MLB debut in 2011. In 2014 he moved to Detroit and hit 28 homers in 2015 to make his first All-Star team. He was traded mid-season in 2017 to Arizona and then made a big free agent move to Boston ahead of the 2018 season, where he hit 43 home runs to help the Red Sox claim the World Series.

In The Show 19 Martinez is a monster at the plate. He has terrific contact skill (88/99) to go along with wonderful power (96/90), making him every pitchers nightmare. He is strong in the clutch (99) and very durable (92) too. Martinez has solid discipline (79) to hold off pitches outside the zone as well.

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins (OVR 83)

Age: 38

Position: RF

Throws/Bats: R/R

Secondary Position: LF

Hitter Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Power vs L (99), Arm Strength (90), Durability (88), Power vs R (86), Contact vs L (83)

Nelson Cruz was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Mets in 2000. He was then traded to the Milwaukee Brewers and got his debut with them in 2005 before moving to the Texas Rangers in 2006. That's where Cruz's power came to the fore. He crushed 33 homers in 2009 and hit 135 for them in five years before moving to Baltimore where he kept on mashing. From there he went to Seattle and will start the 2019 season for the Minnesota Twins with 360 homers to his name.

In The Show 19 Cruz is a formidable power hitter. He destroys lefties (99) and has quality power against righties too (86). Cruz also brings solid contact skill (79/83) to the plate along with solid clutch play (80) and arm strength (90) if he ends up in the field.

