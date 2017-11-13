MLB Free Agency: 5 teams that could pursue Mike Moustakas

After a demotion to the minor leagues in the middle of the 2014 season, Mike Moustakas has developed into one of the best hitting third basemen in the game. Last season, he broke the Kansas City Royals franchise record set by Steve Balboni in 1985 for the most home runs hit in a single season with 38. He also returned from a torn ACL suffered in the middle of 2016 that ended his season by hitting .272 and making his second All-Star Game appearance of his career. Now he's on the market and many teams are in demand for a third baseman, especially one who can hit for power and a decent average. Which teams could pursue the slugging third baseman this offseason?