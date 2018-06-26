MLB All-Star Game: Top 10 All-Star Game performances

(Photo Credit: Eric Kilby)

The Midsummer Classic is July 17 and the voting for the starting lineups ends in nine days. Yes, nine days. Hard to believe, isn’t it? We’re nearly halfway through what’s been an exciting 2018 season and the heat of the summer is just beginning. With the All-Star Game approaching us, it’s hard to ignore the stars that could and will be on the rosters this summer.

With that said, it got me and the rest of the RealSport MLB team to pose a question: which players have put up the best performances in the All-Star Game all time? Whether it’s an all-around successful game against the best in the game or an eye-opening moment, the All-Star Game has provided the fans plenty of memories to store and relish on. So without any further ado, let’s look at the top ten All-Star Game performances of all time.