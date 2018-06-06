header decal
06 Jun 2018

MLB All-Star Game: Predicting the AL starters

Who should the fans vote for to start for the AL team?

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

The All-Star voting has officially opened to fans, and it’s time to evaluate who the fans should vote for to start the midsummer classic instead of picking their favorite players.

Yesterday, we looked at the NL players that should start the All-Star Game this summer and now we will look at who should do so on the AL side. As was mentioned in yesterday's article, the fan voting has been a disaster in the past based on who’s started the game but last year it looked like the fans tried voting in the players that deserved to start the game, like Justin Smoak and Corey Dickerson over guys like Eric Hosmer and Mookie Betts.

That said, let's dive right in and predict who should start on the AL side.

