MLB All-Star Game: 5 pitchers that could start for the American League

(Photo Credit: Arturo Pardavila III)

Defending World Series Champion manager AJ Hinch will have his plate full for the next few weeks. Not only does he still have to manage his Houston Astros, but he’s also getting ready to manage the American League All-Stars at this year’s Midsummer Classic. There are many prominent players that will represent the AL this year but that’s the least of Hinch’s worries.

Hinch won’t have to determine who will be in his starting lineup, for that is decided by the fans, but he will have to decide on who the starting pitcher will be. Like the lineup, there will be plenty of prominent pitchers for Hinch to choose from, but who will he choose? If you’ve followed the MLB season from the beginning, you might think this is an easy answer. The only problem is a pitcher cannot pitch in the All-Star Game if they start the preceding Sunday. With that in mind, let’s look at which five AL starting pitchers could be slated to start the All-Star Game on July 17.