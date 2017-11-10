MLB: 6 Teams that could sign Shohei Otani

The Nippon Ham Fighters will post Shohei Otani, the 23-year-old pitcher/outfielder and reigning Pacific League MVP, according to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.

Despite the expiration of the old posting system, the MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball made a preliminary agreement to extend the rules of the previous agreement for the 2017-2018 offseason. After Otani’s club posts a $20m posting fee, any MLB team willing to pay that fee can negotiate with Otani for 30 days.

Since Otani enters as a 23-year-old, teams can only offer him international bonus money and a minor league contract due to the new CBA. The Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners have the most money left from their international bonus money pool and therefore have the best chance to sign him.

But the question remains, which team will win out?