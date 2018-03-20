MLB: 5 underrated players to watch in 2018

(Photo Credit: Editosaurus)

Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, and Clayton Kershaw are all superstars. Baseball fans and even some non-baseball fans recognize who they are, and their recognition is rightly earned. All of them are at the best of their game. But there are very few Trouts, Altuves, and Kershaws in the league and not every player receives widespread recognition for their accomplishments even if they perform better than those with instant recognition.