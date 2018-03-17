MLB: 5 teams that could surprise us in 2018

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

Baseball is beautiful in the sense that any team can get hot and immediately be in the mix for a postseason berth. Every year, it seems like a few teams make major improvements from the year before regardless of if it was expected to happen.

In 2011, the Arizona Diamondbacks went 94-68 and won the NL West a year after going 65-97 and finishing in last place. The Baltimore Orioles did something similar from going 69-93 in 2011 to 93-69 in 2012 and snapping their 15-year playoff drought. Last season, the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies shocked the baseball world by battling each other for the second NL Wild Card spot up till the 161st game of the year, with the Rockies clinching the spot by one game.

It doesn’t matter if a club makes the postseason as long as they improve drastically from the previous season. How the next season goes will say whether the previous year was legit or a fluke, and 2018 has its share of clubs that could make noise when nobody expects them to compete.