MLB: 5 teams that could sign Zack Cozart

After several mediocre and injury-riddled seasons, Zack Cozart finally figured things out at the plate for the Cincinnati Reds. Cozart hit a career-best .297 (not including his short stint in 2011) and hit a career-high 24 home runs along with making his first All-Star appearance.

His injury history might play a factor in how teams go after him this offseason but there are plenty of teams that could use a shortstop who can hit at the top of the order in 2018. So, who could sign the newly invigorated shortstop this offseason?