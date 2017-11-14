header decal
14 Nov 2017

MLB: 5 teams that could sign Eric Hosmer

The stud first baseman could be the biggest name on the market this year, so where will he land?

First baseman Eric Hosmer is a free agent after seven seasons and a World Series ring with the Kansas City Royals and teams should line up to sign him. But in a shallow free agent class where Hosmer is easily the biggest fish, which team will be lucky enough to land his services?

Hosmer had a career year in 2017. Not only did he match a career high with 25 home runs and 94 RBI, but he also appeared in all 162 games and hit a career-best .318. Hosmer also won his third Gold Glove and first Silver Slugger while posting a 4.1 WAR.

Make no mistake, there are plenty of teams that could seek an upgrade at first base via the free agent market, but those that have the cash necessary to ink Hosmer are few and far between.

