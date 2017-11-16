MLB: 5 teams that could land Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana has turned into one of the most consistent power hitters in the game over the last couple of seasons. Because of this consistency, the Cleveland Indians have compiled winning seasons every year since 2013 and have reached the postseason three times in that span.

Santana is one of the best power-hitting switch hitters in the game too and power hitting switch hitters are in demand. His ability to DH, play first and even a little outfield make Santana a hot name on the market. Who will sign the switch-hitting slugger this offseason?