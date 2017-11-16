header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

MLB The Show

16 Nov 2017

MLB: 5 teams that could land Carlos Santana

MLB: 5 teams that could land Carlos Santana

Santana's consistency at the plate and postseason experience make him a hot name in a free agent market full of sluggers.

Jump To

Carlos Santana has turned into one of the most consistent power hitters in the game over the last couple of seasons. Because of this consistency, the Cleveland Indians have compiled winning seasons every year since 2013 and have reached the postseason three times in that span. 

Santana is one of the best power-hitting switch hitters in the game too and power hitting switch hitters are in demand. His ability to DH, play first and even a little outfield make Santana a hot name on the market. Who will sign the switch-hitting slugger this offseason?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy