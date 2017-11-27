MLB: 5 hitters who could bounce back in 2018

Some players make playing baseball look like the easiest job in the world while others make it look obvious how tough it really is to play the game. Even the best of the best go through struggles over the course of the 162-game season and beyond and that was evident for some guys last season.

Every hitter goes through some kind of struggle during their careers but the best ones always bounce back. Joey Votto has hit over .300 every year, even if he has started off slowly. If a player that normally excels at the plate doesn't excel, look at how they did in the second half. Based on how second half performances went, here's why you should expect these five sluggers to bounce back in 2018.