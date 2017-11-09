Minnesota Twins: Which pitcher will they land in 2018?

After losing the AL Wild Card game to the New York Yankees, the Twins are looking at adding depth to a pitching staff that posted a 4.59 ERA in 2017. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Twins are looking to pursue a top starting pitcher to go alongside Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios next season. They're not a big market team by any means but they aren't a small market club either. Will they bring in an ace, or will they bring in a middle of the rotation arm?