Milwaukee Brewers: Make the offseason count

(Photo Credit: Bryce Edwards)

After missing the playoffs by one game last season, the Milwaukee Brewers are hungrier than ever to make a run in the playoffs. The club hasn’t made the playoffs since winning the NL Central in 2011 and with the Chicago Cubs looking to win the division for the third straight season, Milwaukee is hoping the busy offseason pays off.

This offseason was a successful for the Brewers on paper, but that doesn’t always translate onto the field. Some people might argue there’s too much depth in the team’s roster because of their offseason moves. Others might say the Brewers gambled too much to win now when, in reality, they have a big window of opportunity to win. Are the Brewers good enough to compete with the Cubs or will they embarrass themselves and fall out of the postseason picture early?