12 Mar 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers: Finish the job

Did the Dodgers do enough this offseason to win the Fall Classic?

(Photo Credit: Arturo Pardavila III)

The Dodgers fell one game short of snapping a 29-year World Series title drought last season by losing to the Houston Astros in seven games. One would think a club coming that close to being on top of the baseball world would do more to improve in the offseason to win the World Series the next season, right?

Well, the Dodgers failed to do so this offseason. Sure, there are many young players like Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager who helped carry the club last season but what reason is there to believe they’ll help the Dodgers win it all in 2018? And will Clayton Kershaw be able to avoid a trip to the disabled list during the heart of the season? How will the Dodgers fare this season with an unproductive offseason?

