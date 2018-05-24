header decal
24 May 2018

Justin Verlander an early favorite for AL Cy Young Award

The former MVP is off to a fantastic start in his first full season in Houston

Absolute dominance

A clear and early favorite

Statistic Verlander AL Rank
ERA1.081st
WHIP0.711st
Wins6T-2nd
Opponent BA.1481st
Strikeouts933rd
Innings Pitched74.21st

Statistic 2011 Verlander (thru May 24) 2018 Verlander (thru May 24)
Win-Loss4-36-2
ERA3.421.08
Innings Pitched79.074.2
Strikeouts7393
Opponent BA.194.148
WHIP0.960.71
BABIP.224.210
