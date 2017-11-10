Jay Bruce: 5 teams that could land the slugging outfielder

Jay Bruce isn't far behind JD Martinez in terms of overall demand on the free agent market. Between the New York Mets and Cleveland Indians in 2017, Bruce hit .254 with a career-high 36 home runs and helped the Indians win the AL Central for the second year in a row. He also extended the Indians' MLB record 22-game winning streak thanks to his walk-off double on September 14 against the Kansas City Royals.

With his 277 career home runs, Bruce has the eyes of many teams, especially clubs looking for power in the middle of the order. He's also developed the ability to play first base since leaving the Cincinnati Reds, making him a possible fit to play first base for a club looking for a partial utility man. Which teams could use the slugging outfielder in their clubhouse next season?