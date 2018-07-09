Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup for advice July 9, 2018 (7:05pm ET contest)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Monday's are usually light, but today sees a slate of 13 games, which allowed DraftKings to offer up DFS players a nine-game 7:05pm ET contest as well an 11-game all day one. Here we will take a look at the smaller contest, but it is still well worth playing. We don't get the Mets, Yankees, Orioles, or Phillies thanks to those four being involved in double-headers, but there are plenty of players that can give you enough points to make it into the money. Who should be in your lineup?

Jose Berrios Vs. Kansas City Royals ($12,100)

Berrios is not having a terrific run, his last two games (both on the road) scored a combined 6.7 points. However, prior to that he picked up a crazy 41.4 against Texas, and tonight he returns home after that tricky road trip and is facing the worst offense in the Majors. The Royals are dead last in runs scored and slugging, making this a prime opportunity to score big.﻿

Chase Anderson @ Miami Marlins ($8,500)

Anderson is in good form. He missed out on a third-straight 20+ game last time by the narrowest of margins. During this stretch of good play he has allowed just one earned run per start, struck out at least five and gone at least five innings in each one. Throw in that he is in a pitcher-friendly park tonight against a lineup that ranks 25th in runs scored, 21st in on-base, and 28th in slugging and you have a very good chance of another 20+ day.

Andrew Suarez Vs. Chicago Cubs ($8,000)

With a 3.92 ERA and just 72 strikeouts on the year Andrew Suarez is far from a sexy pick for your DFS team, but he is a shrewd one. Three of Suarez's last four starts have broken the 20-point barrier, which at his current price is a very nice run of form. The rookie lefty has an ERA of just 1.80 in those four games, as well as 22 strikeouts in 25 innings. He is playing well, and he is pitching much better at home than he does on the road.

﻿Trea Turner @ Pittsburgh Pirates ($5.100)

While the high-powered bats of Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor are too expensive, you can still find hot hitters are more reasonable prices. Trea Turner is $1k cheaper than Betts, but he is averaging 0.8 points per game more over his last 10. The Nationals shortstop has three homers, 17 hits, and a steal in his last 10 games, making him one of the more deadly bats around right now.

Rafael Devers Vs. Texas Rangers ($4,400)

The Red Sox lineup is hitting well, and Rafael Devers is not immune to it. The third baseman has a .333 average over his last 10 games, along with two homers and a steal. With the bats around him playing well there are solid run/RBI opportunities here.

Mark Canha Vs. Houston Astros ($3,800)

Gerrit Cole's recent dip in form makes this a good opportunity to play some bats that few others will be selecting. The A's lineup isn't electric, but Mark Canha has 11 hits, a homer, and seven RBI in his last 10 games, good for an 8.0 average. That's a nice return for this price tag, and there is a chance he can get more against an ace that has allowed five homers and a 4.34 ERA in his last five starts.