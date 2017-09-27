header decal
27 Sep 2017

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for September 27, 2017

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice for September 27, 2017

Baseball's regular season continues to wind down, but the world of daily fantasy does not. Who should you pick as your big winners today?

Best DFS MLB pitchers for September 27, 2017

Justin Verlander @ Texas Rangers: $13,600 DraftKings, FPPG- 19.6

Jon Gray vs Miami Marlins: $8,000 DraftKings, FPPG- 16.7

Adalberto Mejia @ Cleveland Indians: $5,300 DraftKings, FPPG- 10.4

Best DFS MLB hitters for September 27, 2017

Mike Trout @ Chicago White Sox: $5,500 DraftKings, FPPG- 11.3

Gary Sanchez vs Tampa Bay Rays: $5,000 DraftKings, FPPG- 9.3

Domingo Santana vs Cincinnati Reds: $4,900 DraftKings, FPPG- 8.4

Best stack option

Milwaukee Brewers vs Homer Bailey (CIN)

